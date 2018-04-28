Dodgers Hit The Bricks in Blowout Win Over Giants

Walker Buehler #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the first inning during game one of a doubleheader at AT&T Park on April 28, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Dodgers players could have a career in masonry.

Los Angeles had nine extra-base hits including a home run by Chris Taylor as the Dodgers routed the rival Giants, 15-6, in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday afternoon.

Four different Dodgers had at least three hits in the game as the Dodgers players pelted the brick wall in right field all day long.

Chase Utley finished 4-for-5 with three doubles and two RBI and Chris Taylor went 3-for-6 with a home run, two RBI and four runs scored.

Cody Bellinger also recorded three hits, going 3-for-5 with three RBI and three runs scored and Joc Pederson recorded his first four-hit game of his career, going 4-for-5 with 4 RBI as he fell a home run shy of the cycle.

Walker Buehler earned his first MLB win as a starting pitcher as he allowed just two runs on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts in five innings.

The Kentucky native made his second career start after making his 2018 debut in a no-decision against the Marlins on Monday.

The Giants got home runs from Alen Hanson and Nick Hundley in the lopsided loss.

In his first start since the birth of his second child, San Francisco starter Chris Stratton struggled, allowing six runs on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts in just 1 and 1/3 innings.

Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval pitched the ninth and retired the side in order on just 11 pitches.

The Dodgers scored a season-high 15 runs and recorded a season-high 20 hits in the game. They also set a franchise record with 27 at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Hopefully, they saved some of that offense for the second game later tonight.

Running Through a Brick Wall

Yasiel Puig left the game with a sore left hip after crashing into the wall in right field.

LHP Alex Wood will start game two against Johnny Cueto in just a couple hours. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05PM PST.

