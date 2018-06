Enrique Hernandez #14 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs the bases after his first inning home run against Jerry Blevins #39 of the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 24, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

You get a home run, you get a home run, everyone gets a home run!

Justin Turner hit the Dodgers' seventh home run of the game, a go-ahead drive in the 11th inning that led Los Angeles over the New York Mets 8-7 Sunday.

Cody Bellinger and Kike Hernandez each homered twice as the Dodgers beat the Mets for the 12th straight time dating to 2016. Max Muncy and Joc Pederson also connected for Los Angeles. Hernandez and Muncy led off the game with back-to-back shots.

"He threw me a bunch of sliders and I was pulling off a little bit, so I told myself to wait a little longer," Hernandez said of his second homer of the game against Mets' reliever Chris Beck. "He hung the next one…I was using Chase Utley's bat so that ball went kind of far. That's what we do, we hit homers."

The seven home runs were all solo shots, and it tied the single-game record for most solo homers in a game in the modern era (since 1900).

"It was very impressive," said Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts of the home run barrage. "A very good offensive display. Getting good pitches to hit and squaring them. The ball was flying out of the ballpark and it was very good to see."



The Mets matched a team record for the most homers allowed in a game, and lost their sixth in a row overall.

Combined, the two teams hit nine home runs in the game, the most by any two teams in a game this season.

Turner, a former Met, homered off Chris Flexen (0-1) with two outs to put the Dodgers up for good. Los Angeles had squandered a 7-4 lead in the eighth when Kevin Plawecki hit a tying, three-run shot.

"I was just trying to hit a ball on the barrel there," Turner told SportsNetLA's Alanna Rizzo after the win. "What a day. Guys swung the bats well, a bunch of homers and sweep the series against the Mets here on the road is going to make for a happy flight going home."



Daniel Hudson (2-2) picked up the victory with two scoreless innings. He worked around a leadoff walk in the 10th and stranded a runner at second in the 11th.

The Mets lost for the 13th time in 14 games at Citi Field. They previously allowed seven home runs on April 30, 2017 at Washington.

The depleted Mets were forced to start longtime reliever Jerry Blevins in place of Jason Vargas, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday due to a strained right calf.

Making his first major league start in 533 appearances, Blevins gave up back-to-back homers by Hernandez and Muncy to begin the game. It was just the second time since 1900 that a pitcher had allowed two straight home runs to begin his first start in the majors, the Elias Sports Bureau said — Don Hendrickson did it in 1945 with the Boston Braves.

"Leading off the game against a lefty, I just wanted to make the best of the at-bat. I wasn't sure if that was going to be my only at-bat of the day," joked Hernandez who historically has success against left-handers like Blevins. "2-0, he left a fastball right down the middle and we got off to a good start."



The Dodgers have hit an MLB-best 46 home runs in the month of June, and are just six homers shy of the franchise record for most home runs in a month (53), set by last year's team in June.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (right rib microfracture) threw in the bullpen before the game. The 23-year-old rookie, who is 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA in nine starts this season, has been on the disabled list since June 12.

Mets: Flexen was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas, taking Vargas' spot in the 25-man roster. . OF Brandon Nimmo was removed from the game due to a sore right pinkie. He injured it when he was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning and was replaced by Conforto in the top of the seventh.

SITTING IT OUT

Mets SS Amed Rosario was held out of the starting lineup as part of a mental break over the next couple of days. His mentor, Jose Reyes, started in his place, Rosario entered to play short in the top of the 11th. The struggling 22-year-old, who's hitting just .249 with four home runs and 21 RBIs over 71 games, has had a tough time adjusting to major league pitching after hitting .328 with seven homers and 58 RBI at Triple-A Las Vegas before making his big league debut last season on Aug. 1, 2017.

"I'm just having a couple of days for me to relax and enjoy the game," said Rosario, who has hit only .212 (14 for 66) through 19 games in June.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway and his staff sat down with the youngster to come up with a plan heading into their three-game series with Pittsburgh on Monday.

"We brought him in and talked to him, sat him down and we're going to make sure that we take these next couple of days to work on some things in his overall game," Callaway said. "This young kid is still trying to develop at the major league level and these couple of days will allow him to get some work done in the cage, some work done in the field tomorrow taking groundballs and things like that. So we thought this would be really good for him."

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Kenta Maeda (4-4, 3.11 ERA) starts the opener of a 10-game homestand with the first of four against the Chicago Cubs.

Mets: RHP Seth Lugo (2-2, 2.85) starts the first game of a three-game set against Pittsburgh. It will be Lugo's fifth start of the season.

Check out all seven of the Dodgers home runs in the video below:

