Dodgers Host Division Rivals Over Labor Day Week

Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers shakes hands with Bruce Bochy #15 of the San Francisco Giants before the game.

As the weather gets warmer in Southern California this week the Los Angeles Dodgers have started to cool off a bit.

The Boys in Blue have lost six of their last ten games, and enter into the Labor Day Holiday a Joc Pederson homer away from being swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend.

Thankfully for the two-time National League Pennant winners, they hold an 18-game lead in the NL West division and it's simply a matter of when they clinch their seventh consecutive division title, not if.

After a rocky road trip against division opponents, the Dodgers return to Los Angeles for some home cooking against the other two division rivals they didn't face last week in the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants.

Los Angeles is an MLB-best 52-18 at home this season and could potentially clinch the division during their six-game homestand, as their Magic Number currently stands at seven (any combination of Dodger wins and Diamondback losses).

The homestand kicks off on Labor Day with a special 5:10PM PT start as the Dodgers host members of the U.S. Navy. After an off day on Thursday, the Giants will travel to Dodger Stadium for the final time this season. Before the Opening game, the team will recognize Giants' manager Bruce Bochy who is expected to retire after the season.

Here's everything you need to know for the upcoming homestand:

Monday, September 2, 5:10 PM vs. Rockies

Labor Day features a pitching matchup of right-handers Walker Buehler for the Dodgers against Peter Lambert for the Rockies. Buehler is seeking his 12th win of the season. Monday's contest also coincides with a special event night in honor of the City of Long Beach. Fans who purchase tickets at Dodgers.com/LongBeach, will receive a limited edition Dodgers/Long Beach t-shirt.

Tuesday, September 3, 7:10 PM vs. Rockies

The second game of the series on Tuesday will feature a spot-start from left-hander Julio Urias who was activated before the series and returns from suspension. The game will mark just his seventh start of the season. The Rockies will counter with struggling right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez who is winless on the season with an ERA of 8.07. The game will feature "Hello Kitty Night," and fans who purchase tickets at Dodgers.com/HelloKitty will receive a special Dodgers/HelloKitty blanket.

Before the game, 15 people from eight different countries will participate in a naturalization ceremony where they will become United States Citizens.

Wednesday, September 4, 7:10 PM vs. Rockies

Right-hander Antonio Senzatela toes the rubber for the Rockies on Wenesday in the finale opposite Cy Young candidate Hyun-Jin Ryu for the Dodgers. The first 40,000 fans in attendance will receive a Tommy Lasorda bobblehead presented by State Farm. Before the game, Max Muncy will be honored as he receives the team's Heart and Hustle Award.

Friday, September 6, 7:10 PM vs. Giants

The rival San Francisco Giants return to Dodger Stadium for the final time this season just in time for Friday Night Fireworks. The game coincides with Cal State Fullerton night, and fans who purchase tickets at Dodgers.com/CSUF will receive a special Dodgers/CSUF cap.

Saturday, September 7, 6:10PM vs. Giants

The Dodgers continue their homestand and honor local universities with Cal State Northridge Night on Saturday. Fans who purchase tickets at Dodgers.com/CSUN will receive a special Dodgers/CSUN hat. Before the game, the Dodgers will promote awareness for Childhood Cancer Awareness with a pregame ceremony.

Sunday, September 8, 1:10PM vs. Giants

The finale of the six-game homestand concludes on Sunday. The first 40,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Dodgers tote bag. The team will also honor Cal State San Bernardino and fans who purchase a ticket at Dodgers.com/CSUSB will receive a special Dodgers/CSUSB hat. After the game, kids are invited on to the field where they can run the bases.

Enjoy the Labor Day week and we'll see you all at the Ravine.