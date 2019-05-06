The Dodgers nine-game homestand will feature the first "Pups at the Park" event of the year.

It's time for Dodger baseball.

Baseball is back at Chavez Ravine this week as the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers return home for a nine-game homestand on Monday.

The Dodgers will play in three different series over a span of 10 days, each one featuring a familiar foe for the Boys in Blue

First on the docket, is the Atlanta Braves who currently stand in second place in the NL East, just 1.5 games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves' front office is run by former Dodger executive, Alex Anthopoulos, and the roster features former Dodgers Charlie Culberson and Grant Dayton.

The Dodgers faced off with the Braves in the NL Division Series last season, dispatching the upstart team in four games.

On Thursday, the Dodgers will welcome the Washington Nationals to Chavez Ravine for a four-game series that culminates the two postseason rivals first matchup of the season.

The new-look Nationals may have lost former MVP Bryce Harper, but they added pitchers Kyle Barraclough, Patrick Corbin, and Anibal Sanchez, as well as catcher Yan Gomes. The series will also feature former Dodgers Howie Kendrick, and Brian Dozier. Dozier was acquired by the Dodgers at the July 31st non-waiver trade deadline last season, and then signed with Washington as a free agent this Winter.

The Dodgers and Nationals last met in the postseason in 2016, when L.A. vanquished Washington in a dramatic Game 5 at Nationals Park that saw Clayton Kershaw come out of the bullpen to earn his first postseason save.

Following an off day on Monday, the Dodgers will host the San Diego Padres at the Ravine for the first time this season. After winning the weekend series from San Diego, two games to three, L.A. will play a brief two-game series that will feature the return of Manny Machado to Dodger Stadium.

Machado was also acquired by the Dodgers at the July 31st non-waiver trade deadline last season, and helped the Dodgers to win their sixth consecutive National League West division title. Machado made an impact in the postseason as well, assisting in defeating the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers, before the Boys in Blue ultimately lost to the Boston Red Sox in the World Series in five games.

The nine-game homestand will also feature a handful of popular promotion nights and giveaways for fans. Here's the schedule for the entirety of the homestand, and hopefully we'll see you out at the ballpark:

Monday, May 6, 7:10PM PT vs. Atlanta Braves

Monday's opener is expected to be a matchup of right-handers as Atlanta sends Kevin Gausman to the mound opposite Walker Buehler for the Dodgers.

It is also "Cal Poly Pomona Night" at Dodger Stadium, and fans can receive a limited edition Dodger hat in Cal Poly Pomona colors by purchasing tickets at Dodgers.com/CalPolyPomona.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown out by lifelong Dodger fan Mark Aanderson, who is also a double-amputee that wears blue prosthetic legs with the Dodgers logo on them.

Tuesday, May 7, 7:10PM PT vs. Atlanta Braves

Tuesday night's game will feature a showdown of two southpaws as left-hander Max Fried is expected to start for the Braves against LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu for the Dodgers.

The second game of the series with the Braves will feature $1 Dodger Dog Night (limit five per transaction) and Teacher Appreciation night. Fans can receive a limited edition t-shirt by purchasing tickets at Dodgers.com/Teachers.

Three winners of California's prestigious "Teacher of the Year," competition will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and KISS singer, Gene Simmons, will sing the national anthem.

Wednesday, May 8, 7:10PM PT vs. Atlanta Braves

Wednesday's finale of the series with the Atlanta Braves will coincide with "Kershaw Day," as Clayton Kershaw takes the mound opposite right-hander Mike Foltynewicz for Atlanta.

The game will also celebrate Mexican Heritage Night, and fans can receive a limited edition Dodgers jersey in the infamous tricolor of green, white, and red by purchasing tickets at Dodgers.com/Mexico. Comedian and actor, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and there will be a pregame performance by Folklorico dancers and a mariachi band.

Thursday, May 9, 7:10PM PT vs. Washington Nationals

Thursday's game marks the opening of the four-game series with the Washington Nationals, and the first 40,000 fans in attendance will receive a special Corey Seager bobblehead giveaway. Featuring the likeness of the 2016 NL Rookie of the Year winner fielding a groundball at shortstop.

Friday, May 10, 7:10PM PT vs. Washington Nationals

Friday's game will feature Friday Night Fireworks presented by Denny's with U2 music spun by Dodgers' DJ Severe.

Saturday, May 11, 6:10PM PT vs. Washington Nationals

Saturday night's game is the first "Pups at the Park," at Dodger Stadium of the season. Over 700 dogs are expected to be in attendance and the first 40,000 fans will receive a lightweight hoodie presented by UCLA Health.

Sunday, May 12, 1:10PM PT vs. Washington Nationals

The finale of the four-game series will feature the second Viva Los Dodgers pregame celebration of the year. Fans can arrive as early as 11:00AM at the Old 76 Station behind centerfield and experience games, live music, and autograph sessions with players and broadcasters. The first 40,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Dodger blue Mother's day scarf in honor of the holiday.

Tuesday, May 14, 7:10PM PT vs. San Diego Padres

Manny Machado's return to Dodger Stadium coincides with Military Appreciation night in which fans can receive a limited edition camouflage Dodger hat by purchasing tickets at Dodgers.com/ArmedForces.

Wednesday, May 15, 7:10PM PT vs. San Diego Padres

The finale of the nine-game home stand features a Max Muncy bobblehead giveaway for the first 40,000 fans in attendance.

Tickets throughout the homestand can be purchased at www.dodgers.com/tickets.