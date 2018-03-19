Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts while running off the field in the spring training game. Turner suffered a broken wrist on Monday, March 19, 2018.

The Dodgers just got a case of the Monday blues.

After a relatively uneventful spring training, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt some devastating news when it was announced that All-Star Justin Turner suffered a broken left wrist after he was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the first inning against the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

"It felt worse than any other one," Turner said of getting hit by the pitch. "It's part of the game. It's unfortunate. I'll do everything I can to get back as fast as I can."

Turner screamed in pain when he was hit, and an audible noise could be heard throughout the stadium after contact. The third baseman immediately went to the ground, writhing in pain before the team's trainer came out to check on the wrist.

Turner did not take his base, or stay in the game, instead immediately left to receive X-Rays which revealed the fracture.

"It's a small non-displaced fracture," a visibly disappointed Turner said. "Obviously, this close to opening up the season it's not ideal, but we have a lot of good ballplayers and I don't think anyone is going to feel sorry for us. This is an opportunity to step up."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that he expects Logan Forsythe to move over to third base. The second baseman started 31 games at the hot corner for the team last season.

"An initial thought as far as a defender is Logan [Forsythe] is our best defender with an ability to play third," said Roberts. "Obviously, we have a lot of options at second base. Kiké [Hernandez], we have Chase [Utley], Barnsey [Austin Barnes] is a guy who can play second base. For right now, those are the thoughts."

Roberts hinted that Chase Utley and utility player Kiké Hernandez could see time at second base if Forsythe moves to third, and even noted that catcher Austin Barnes could play second base, possibly opening up an opportunity for catcher Kyle Farmer to make the Opening Day roster.

Turner was batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI in 14 Cactus League games this spring and will see Dr. Brian L. Shafer, a sports orthopedic surgeon who specializes in bone and joints on Tuesday. That is when the team expects a clearer picture on what kind of timetable Turner is looking at it.

Normal recover time can be anywhere from six to ten weeks.

"It's baseball. Stuff happens," said Turner. "I'm going to do everything I can to get back as fast as I can and in the meantime there's a lot of good baseball players in here that I don't think we'll miss a beat."