Enrique Hernandez #14 is greeted by Yasiel Puig #66 of the Los Angeles Dodgers after hitting a one run home run the third inning of the game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on September 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Do not turn Kiké down, just turn him up.

Los Angeles Dodgers super-utility player Enrique "Kiké" Hernandez has a new walk up song courtesy of LA-based rapper, YG.

Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, a Compton native who goes by "YG," sat down with Hernandez recently to help him record a new walk-up song entitled "Turn Me Up."

The compilation was created courtesy of Bleacher Report and Adidas, and Hernandez himself sings on the track.

YG is a sports enthusiast who loves his Los Angeles area teams and was spotted recently at LA Rams practice in Thousand Oaks, CA hanging out with Todd Gurley and Aaron Donald.

YG is also performing live at halftime of the Minnesota Vikings and LA Rams game at the Coliseum on Thursday Night Football.

Hernandez is no stranger to the spotlight in Los Angeles, and is known as a jokester and prankster inside the Dodgers clubhouse.

Recently, during the Dodgers three-game series in Arizona against the Diamondbacks, Hernandez did an interview in which he said he's currently playing a prank on new teammate Ryan Madson whose locker is close to Hernandez's in the clubhouse.

Hernandez said that he once pulled a prank on a former minor league manager, convincing him for over a month that he doesn't speak English. He admitted in the interview with ESPN, that he is currently playing the same prank on Madson.

You can hear Hernandez's new walk-up song in the video below which includes footage of Hernandez and YG playing baseball at a local field.

