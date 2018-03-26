List: Dodgers 2018 Menu - NBC Southern California
List: Dodgers 2018 Menu

By Heather Navarro

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Not Just Peanuts and Cracker Jacks: New Dodgers Menu, Plus Swag

    Mario Solis, Thomas Bravo

    Hot dog!

    Well, not exactly. The Dodgers' new menu for 2018 is out, and it's filled with tongue-enticing mash-ups that are classicly "LA." Which of these do you have your eye on for Opening Day Thursday?

    Check out the list below, and the photos here.

    Orange Chicken: Orange chicken over steamed rice

    Churro Cake: Churro Cake with Horchata Ice Cream Abuelita’s Caramel Abuelita’s Shavings

    Veggie Burger: Piqio pepper aioli, smoked gouda, Portobello mushroom, arugula on a brioche bun

    Cheet-O-Lote: Roasted sweet corn rubbed with chipotle lime mayo, dusted with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, cotija cheese & tajin seasoning

    King’s Hawaiian Lobster Roll: New England style lobster mix on a King’s Hawaiian roll served with kettle chips

    High Protein: Inka Blend Quinoa Zucchini tossed in house made pesto, fresh corn, green onion, chickpeas, toasted pine nuts and lemon zest

    Pretzel Chicken Croissant: Chicken, Sundried Tomato, Herb Aioli, Swiss cheese, Leaf Lettuce on a Pretzel Croissant

    Chicken N’Waffle Sammy: Belgium waffle, spicy chicken with candied bacon, maple syrup and powdered sugar

    Spicy Chick Sandwich: Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, jalapeno slaw, umami aioli, pickles on Texas toast

    Tortas: Carne Asada, Nopales With Refried Beans, Jalapeno’s, Cilantro, Crema, Pickled Onions

