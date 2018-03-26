List: Dodgers 2018 Menu

Hot dog!

Well, not exactly. The Dodgers' new menu for 2018 is out, and it's filled with tongue-enticing mash-ups that are classicly "LA." Which of these do you have your eye on for Opening Day Thursday?

Check out the list below, and the photos here.

Orange Chicken : Orange chicken over steamed rice

Churro Cake: Churro Cake with Horchata Ice Cream Abuelita’s Caramel Abuelita’s Shavings

Veggie Burger: Piqio pepper aioli, smoked gouda, Portobello mushroom, arugula on a brioche bun

Cheet-O-Lote: Roasted sweet corn rubbed with chipotle lime mayo, dusted with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, cotija cheese & tajin seasoning

King’s Hawaiian Lobster Roll: New England style lobster mix on a King’s Hawaiian roll served with kettle chips

High Protein: Inka Blend Quinoa Zucchini tossed in house made pesto, fresh corn, green onion, chickpeas, toasted pine nuts and lemon zest

Pretzel Chicken Croissant: Chicken, Sundried Tomato, Herb Aioli, Swiss cheese, Leaf Lettuce on a Pretzel Croissant

Chicken N’Waffle Sammy: Belgium waffle, spicy chicken with candied bacon, maple syrup and powdered sugar

Spicy Chick Sandwich: Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, jalapeno slaw, umami aioli, pickles on Texas toast