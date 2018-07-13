Chase Utley Expected to Retire at End of Season With Dodgers: Reports

Chase Utley #26 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is pictured during the first inning of a MLB game at Chase Field on April 30, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley is scheduled to speak Friday at a news conference where he will announce his retirement, according to reports.

Details about the news conference were not immediately available from the Dodgers organization. It's scheduled for 3:15 p.m. PST.

At 39, Utley has seen limited playing time this season for the division leading Dodgers. ESPN reported that Utley's retirement will be effective at the end of the season.

Utley, known for his gritty and competitive playing style, was traded from the Phillies to LA in August 2015. He enjoyed some of his best seasons in Philadelphia, where the 16-season veteran achieved legend status and received an emotional standing ovation during his first trip back as a Dodger in 2016.

The six-time All-Star was a member of Philadelphia's 2008 World Series team.

LA will visit Philadelphia July 23-25.