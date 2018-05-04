Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler throws against the San Diego Padres during a baseball game, in Monterrey, Mexico, Friday, May 4, 2018. (AP Photo/ Eduardo Verdugo)

How do you say "no-hitter" in Spanish?

Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia and Adam Liberatore all combined for a no-hitter as the Los Angeles Dodgers shutout the San Diego Padres, 4-0, on Friday night in Monterrey, Mexico.

In his first ever start against San Diego, Buehler lived up to his billing as he threw six no-hit innings before leaving the game.

The 23-year-old Kentucky native issued just three walks and eight strikeouts in his six hitless innings.

Buehler (2-0) made just his third career start and has not allowed a run in 15 of the first 16 innings he's pitched.

The Dodgers got on the board in the first inning thanks to some help by the sky above. Matt Kemp hit a shallow pop fly with runners on first and third, and the Padres players were unable to spot the ball in the overcast sky and it landed safely into the outfield grass for an RBI single.

The Dodgers fought off the elements in the top of the second inning as Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez battled through the rain to hit back-to-back home runs against Joey Lucchesi.

Luchchesi (3-2) allowed three runs on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts in five innings.

Mexican-American rookie Alex Verdugo hit a line drive single to left field to bring home the fourth run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Tim Locastro and Walker Buehler each recorded their first career MLB hit in the game.

The Dodgers made history by throwing the 12th combined no-hitter in MLB history.

Up Next:



RHP Kenta Maeda will make the start in Monterrey opposite RHP Bryan Mitchell for the Padres. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10PM PST.

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions…

If you can't view the embedded videos, click "VIEW THE FULL MOBILE SITE" at the bottom of this page.