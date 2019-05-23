Joc Pederson #31, Alex Verdugo #27 and Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after the final out of the 8-3 win against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 19, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

You've got to crack a few eggs to make an omelet.

Los Angeles Dodgers players Justin Turner, Walker Buehler, Cody Bellinger, Russell Martin, Kiké Hernandez, Joc Pederson, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Rich Hill, Alex Verdugo, and Matt Beaty all participated in the Crack Cancer challenge on Wednesday.

In the video posted by on Turner and Buehler's social media accounts on Thursday, the players took turns cracking eggs over each other's heads in what appears to be the showers of Tropicana Field's visiting clubhouse where the team just finished up a two-game series with the Rays.

The Dodgers Twitter account which has over 2.12 million followers, also posted the video as well.

As part of the challenge, each player had to nominate someone else to particapte, so each player took turns challenging former teammates or family members on other clubs.

Buehler challenged his college roommate at Vanderbilt, and No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, Dansby Swanson of the Atlanta Braves.

Turner nominated former teammate Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres.

Bellinger nominated his little brother, Cole Bellinger, who is a pitcher in the Padres organization.

Martin, who was acquired by the Dodgers in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays over the offseason, nominated his former batterymate Marcus Stroman.

Hernandez nominated former Dodger catcher Kyle Farmer, who was traded to the Cincinnati Reds in December along with Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp, and Alex Wood.

Pederson, a Palo Alto native, nominated friend and fellow Northern California resident, Brandon Crawford, who plays shortstop for the rival San Francisco Giants.

Ryu nominated fellow Korean, Jung-Ho Kang, of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Hill and Verdugo also nominated former Dodger teammates in Brian Dozier of the Washington Nationals and Wllie Calhoun of the Texas Rangers.

Similar to the ALS ice bucket challenge that swept through social media in the Summer of 2014, the Crack Cancer challenge encourages people to crack eggs over their heads, or other's heads in order to help raise money and awareness for pediatric brain cancer.

The intent of the challenge is the same as the ALS ice bucket challenge: video yourself cracking the eggs over your own or other's heads, and then nominate someone else to do it in the hopes the awareness spreads and goes viral.

The challenge has adopted the catch phrase, "one small crack can make a difference," and is currently trending on social media with the hashtag, #CrackCancer.

All proceeds and donations from the challenge go to the Willie Strong Foundation. Which is a nonprofit organization that was founded by Claire Hughes in honor of her son, Will Hughes, a 12-year-old boy who died of pediatric glioblastoma last June. The foundation has raised more than $2 million to fund an endowment that focuses specifically on pediatric glioblastoma and other aggressive forms of pediatric brain cancer at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

The challenge coincides with brain cancer awareness month which takes place in the month of May.

The Dodgers are no strangers to these viral challenges, as players such as Turner and Ryu have participated in past challenges like the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge and the NEGU challenge.

Now that's one way to go through a dozen eggs.