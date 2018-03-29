Kirk Gibson bobblehead commemorating the 30th anniversary of his famous walk-off home run in Game 1 of the World Series.

Happy Opening Day!

The 2018 baseball season kicks off on Thursday when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the rival San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium at 4:10PM.

Over the next 80 regular season games, the Dodgers will feature promotions for 54 of those games. The full promotional schedule (which can be seen below), will include 10 bobblehead giveaways, sweatshirts, jerseys, beach towels, alarm clocks, a piggy bank, hats, a sand globe and more. Many of the giveaway items will commemorate the team's 60th anniversary in Los Angeles.

In addition to the giveaway items, every Friday home game will feature Friday Night Fireworks, and there will be six games throughout the year with a collector's item giveaway.

Dodger Stadium will also be the place to be for the summer holidays as there will be themed promotional giveaways on Mother's Day (Cosmetic Bag), Memorial Day (an apron), Father's Day (a money clip), Fourth of July (Fireworks), Labor Day (Cooler bag), and Jackie Robinson Day on April 15th, in which every fan in attendance will receive a No. 42 Jackie Robinson Jersey.

Kids will be invited to return to the park on Sundays where they will be able to run the bases following the game. Viva Los Dodgers will also return all season long, culminating with their biggest end of the year party, "La Gran Fiesta" on Saturday, Sept. 22.

Here is the entire 2018 Dodgers Promotional Giveaway Schedule including pictures of the first few items:





Date Opp Promotion 3/29 Thu SF Opening Day, Magnet Schedule 3/30 Fri SF Kirk Gibson Bobblehead



4/10 Tue OAK Collector's Item #1 4/11 Wed OAK Hooded Sweatshirt



4/13 Fri ARI Friday Night Fireworks 4/15 Sun ARI Jackie Robinson Jersey



4/20 Fri WAS Friday Night Fireworks 4/21 Sat WAS Bobblehead #1



4/22 Sun WAS Kids Athletic Bag & Viva Los Dodgers



4/23 Mon MIA Collector's Item #2 4/24 Tue MIA ITFDB Alarm Clock



5/8 Tue ARI Collector's Item #3 5/11 Fri CIN Friday Night Fireworks 5/12 Sat CIN Old Timers Day & 60th Anniversary Hat



5/13 Sun CIN Mother's Day Cosmetic Bag 5/22 Tue COL Bobblehead #2 5/25 Fri SD Friday Night Fireworks 5/26 Sat SD Player Tee 5/27 Sun SD Kids Bat & Ball & Viva Los Dodgers 5/28 Mon PHI Memorial Day Player Apron



5/30 Wed PHI Bobblehead 3 6/8 Fri ATL Friday Night Fireworks 6/9 Sat ATL Bobblehead #4 6/10 Sun ATL Kids Player Wristbands 6/12 Tue TEX Collector's Item #4 6/13 Wed TEX Beach Towel 6/15 Fri SF Friday Night Fireworks 6/17 Sun SF Father's Day Money Clip 6/26 Tue CHC Bobblehead #5 6/29 Fri COL Friday Night Fireworks 6/30 Sat COL Piggy Bank 7/1 Sun COL Kids Player Tee 7/3 Tue PIT Independence Day Fireworks 7/4 Wed PIT Independence Day Fireworks 7/13 Fri LAA Freeway Series & Friday Night Fireworks 7/14 Sat LAA Freeway Series & Bobblehead #6 7/15 Sun LAA Freeway Series & Viva Los Dodgers 7/31 Tue MIL Bobblehead #7 8/2 Thu MIL Collector's Item #5 8/3 Fri HOU Friday Night Fireworks 8/5 Sun HOU Kids Backpack 8/14 Tue SF Bobblehead #8 8/20 Mon STL Knit Cap 8/22 Wed STL Bobblehead #9 8/24 Fri SD Friday Night Fireworks 8/25 Sat SD Player Jersey 8/26 Sun SD Kids Socks & Viva Los Dodgers 8/30 Thu ARI Dodger Stadium Sand Globe 8/31 Fri ARI Friday Night Fireworks 9/3 Mon NYM Labor Day Cooler Bag 9/4 Tue NYM Collector's Item #6 9/18 Tue COL Bobblehead 10 9/21 Fri SD Friday Night Fireworks 9/22 Sat SD La Gran Fiesta 9/23 Sun SD Fan Appreciation Day



Giveaways are limited to 40,000 items (12,000 items for kids giveaways), unless otherwise noted and while supplies last. Only one giveaway item per person will be given to the bearer of the ticket upon entering the stadium. Schedule subject to change without notice. Tickets can be purchased at Dodgers.com.



