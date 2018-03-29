Happy Opening Day!
The 2018 baseball season kicks off on Thursday when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the rival San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium at 4:10PM.
Over the next 80 regular season games, the Dodgers will feature promotions for 54 of those games. The full promotional schedule (which can be seen below), will include 10 bobblehead giveaways, sweatshirts, jerseys, beach towels, alarm clocks, a piggy bank, hats, a sand globe and more. Many of the giveaway items will commemorate the team's 60th anniversary in Los Angeles.
In addition to the giveaway items, every Friday home game will feature Friday Night Fireworks, and there will be six games throughout the year with a collector's item giveaway.
Dodger Stadium will also be the place to be for the summer holidays as there will be themed promotional giveaways on Mother's Day (Cosmetic Bag), Memorial Day (an apron), Father's Day (a money clip), Fourth of July (Fireworks), Labor Day (Cooler bag), and Jackie Robinson Day on April 15th, in which every fan in attendance will receive a No. 42 Jackie Robinson Jersey.
Kids will be invited to return to the park on Sundays where they will be able to run the bases following the game. Viva Los Dodgers will also return all season long, culminating with their biggest end of the year party, "La Gran Fiesta" on Saturday, Sept. 22.
Here is the entire 2018 Dodgers Promotional Giveaway Schedule including pictures of the first few items:
Date
Opp
Promotion
3/29 Thu
SF
Opening Day, Magnet Schedule
3/30 Fri
SF
Kirk Gibson Bobblehead
4/10 Tue
OAK
Collector's Item #1
4/11 Wed
OAK
Hooded Sweatshirt
4/13 Fri
ARI
Friday Night Fireworks
4/15 Sun
ARI
Jackie Robinson Jersey
4/20 Fri
WAS
Friday Night Fireworks
4/21 Sat
WAS
Bobblehead #1
4/22 Sun
WAS
Kids Athletic Bag & Viva Los Dodgers
4/23 Mon
MIA
Collector's Item #2
4/24 Tue
MIA
ITFDB Alarm Clock
5/8 Tue
ARI
Collector's Item #3
5/11 Fri
CIN
Friday Night Fireworks
5/12 Sat
CIN
Old Timers Day & 60th Anniversary Hat
5/13 Sun
CIN
Mother's Day Cosmetic Bag
5/22 Tue
COL
Bobblehead #2
5/25 Fri
SD
Friday Night Fireworks
5/26 Sat
SD
Player Tee
5/27 Sun
SD
Kids Bat & Ball & Viva Los Dodgers
5/28 Mon
PHI
Memorial Day Player Apron
5/30 Wed
PHI
Bobblehead 3
6/8 Fri
ATL
Friday Night Fireworks
6/9 Sat
ATL
Bobblehead #4
6/10 Sun
ATL
Kids Player Wristbands
6/12 Tue
TEX
Collector's Item #4
6/13 Wed
TEX
Beach Towel
6/15 Fri
SF
Friday Night Fireworks
6/17 Sun
SF
Father's Day Money Clip
6/26 Tue
CHC
Bobblehead #5
6/29 Fri
COL
Friday Night Fireworks
6/30 Sat
COL
Piggy Bank
7/1 Sun
COL
Kids Player Tee
7/3 Tue
PIT
Independence Day Fireworks
7/4 Wed
PIT
Independence Day Fireworks
7/13 Fri
LAA
Freeway Series & Friday Night Fireworks
7/14 Sat
LAA
Freeway Series & Bobblehead #6
7/15 Sun
LAA
Freeway Series & Viva Los Dodgers
7/31 Tue
MIL
Bobblehead #7
8/2 Thu
MIL
Collector's Item #5
8/3 Fri
HOU
Friday Night Fireworks
8/5 Sun
HOU
Kids Backpack
8/14 Tue
SF
Bobblehead #8
8/20 Mon
STL
Knit Cap
8/22 Wed
STL
Bobblehead #9
8/24 Fri
SD
Friday Night Fireworks
8/25 Sat
SD
Player Jersey
8/26 Sun
SD
Kids Socks & Viva Los Dodgers
8/30 Thu
ARI
Dodger Stadium Sand Globe
8/31 Fri
ARI
Friday Night Fireworks
9/3 Mon
NYM
Labor Day Cooler Bag
9/4 Tue
NYM
Collector's Item #6
9/18 Tue
COL
Bobblehead 10
9/21 Fri
SD
Friday Night Fireworks
9/22 Sat
SD
La Gran Fiesta
9/23 Sun
SD
Fan Appreciation Day
Giveaways are limited to 40,000 items (12,000 items for kids giveaways), unless otherwise noted and while supplies last. Only one giveaway item per person will be given to the bearer of the ticket upon entering the stadium. Schedule subject to change without notice. Tickets can be purchased at Dodgers.com.