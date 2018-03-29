Dodgers Opening Day 2018: Full Promotional Schedule With Photos of Giveaway Items - NBC Southern California
Dodgers Opening Day 2018: Full Promotional Schedule With Photos of Giveaway Items

The full promotional and giveaway schedule for the 2018 Los Angeles Dodgers season (with photos).

By Michael Duarte

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    Kirk Gibson bobblehead commemorating the 30th anniversary of his famous walk-off home run in Game 1 of the World Series.

    Happy Opening Day!

    The 2018 baseball season kicks off on Thursday when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the rival San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium at 4:10PM.

    Over the next 80 regular season games, the Dodgers will feature promotions for 54 of those games. The full promotional schedule (which can be seen below), will include 10 bobblehead giveaways, sweatshirts, jerseys, beach towels, alarm clocks, a piggy bank, hats, a sand globe and more. Many of the giveaway items will commemorate the team's 60th anniversary in Los Angeles.

    In addition to the giveaway items, every Friday home game will feature Friday Night Fireworks, and there will be six games throughout the year with a collector's item giveaway.

    Dodger Stadium will also be the place to be for the summer holidays as there will be themed promotional giveaways on Mother's Day (Cosmetic Bag), Memorial Day (an apron), Father's Day (a money clip), Fourth of July (Fireworks), Labor Day (Cooler bag), and Jackie Robinson Day on April 15th, in which every fan in attendance will receive a No. 42 Jackie Robinson Jersey.

    Kids will be invited to return to the park on Sundays where they will be able to run the bases following the game. Viva Los Dodgers will also return all season long, culminating with their biggest end of the year party, "La Gran Fiesta" on Saturday, Sept. 22.

    Here is the entire 2018 Dodgers Promotional Giveaway Schedule including pictures of the first few items:


    Date

    Opp

    Promotion

    3/29 Thu

    SF

    Opening Day, Magnet Schedule

    3/30 Fri

    SF

    Kirk Gibson Bobblehead 



    4/10 Tue

    OAK

    Collector's Item #1

    4/11 Wed

    OAK

    Hooded Sweatshirt



    4/13 Fri

    ARI

    Friday Night Fireworks

    4/15 Sun

    ARI

    Jackie Robinson Jersey



    4/20 Fri

    WAS

    Friday Night Fireworks

    4/21 Sat

    WAS

    Bobblehead #1



    4/22 Sun

    WAS

    Kids Athletic Bag & Viva Los Dodgers



    4/23 Mon

    MIA

    Collector's Item #2

    4/24 Tue

    MIA

    ITFDB Alarm Clock



    5/8 Tue

    ARI

    Collector's Item #3

    5/11 Fri

    CIN

    Friday Night Fireworks

    5/12 Sat

    CIN

    Old Timers Day & 60th Anniversary Hat



    5/13 Sun

    CIN

    Mother's Day Cosmetic Bag

    5/22 Tue

    COL

    Bobblehead #2

    5/25 Fri

    SD

    Friday Night Fireworks

    5/26 Sat

    SD

    Player Tee

    5/27 Sun

    SD

    Kids Bat & Ball & Viva Los Dodgers

    5/28 Mon

    PHI

    Memorial Day Player Apron



    5/30 Wed

    PHI

    Bobblehead 3

    6/8 Fri

    ATL

    Friday Night Fireworks

    6/9 Sat

    ATL

    Bobblehead #4

    6/10 Sun

    ATL

    Kids Player Wristbands

    6/12 Tue

    TEX

    Collector's Item #4

    6/13 Wed

    TEX

    Beach Towel

    6/15 Fri

    SF

    Friday Night Fireworks

    6/17 Sun

    SF

    Father's Day Money Clip

    6/26 Tue

    CHC

    Bobblehead #5

    6/29 Fri

    COL

    Friday Night Fireworks

    6/30 Sat

    COL

    Piggy Bank

    7/1 Sun

    COL

    Kids Player Tee

    7/3 Tue

    PIT

    Independence Day Fireworks

    7/4 Wed

    PIT

    Independence Day Fireworks

    7/13 Fri

    LAA

    Freeway Series & Friday Night Fireworks

    7/14 Sat

    LAA

    Freeway Series & Bobblehead #6

    7/15 Sun

    LAA

    Freeway Series & Viva Los Dodgers

    7/31 Tue

    MIL

    Bobblehead #7

    8/2 Thu

    MIL

    Collector's Item #5

    8/3 Fri

    HOU

    Friday Night Fireworks

    8/5 Sun

    HOU

    Kids Backpack

    8/14 Tue

    SF

    Bobblehead #8

    8/20 Mon

    STL

    Knit Cap

    8/22 Wed

    STL

    Bobblehead #9

    8/24 Fri

    SD

    Friday Night Fireworks

    8/25 Sat

    SD

    Player Jersey

    8/26 Sun

    SD

    Kids Socks & Viva Los Dodgers

    8/30 Thu

    ARI

    Dodger Stadium Sand Globe

    8/31 Fri

    ARI

    Friday Night Fireworks

    9/3 Mon

    NYM

    Labor Day Cooler Bag

    9/4 Tue

    NYM

    Collector's Item #6

    9/18 Tue

    COL

    Bobblehead 10

    9/21 Fri

    SD

    Friday Night Fireworks

    9/22 Sat

    SD

    La Gran Fiesta

    9/23 Sun

    SD

    Fan Appreciation Day


    Giveaways are limited to 40,000 items (12,000 items for kids giveaways), unless otherwise noted and while supplies last. Only one giveaway item per person will be given to the bearer of the ticket upon entering the stadium. Schedule subject to change without notice. Tickets can be purchased at Dodgers.com.


