Dodgers Rally in the Desert to Remain 1.5 Games Ahead of Rockies in NL West

Chris Taylor #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers gets a high five after scoring on a single by teammate David Freese #25 during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 24, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Free the Freese.

David Freese hit a game-tying homer in the fifth inning and added an extra RBI late as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from behind to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 7-4, on Monday night at Chase Field.

The Dodgers remained a game and a half ahead of the Colorado Rockies for first place in the National League West after the Rox routed the Phillies 10-1 earlier in the night.

"We can't approach the day looking for help," said Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts when asked if he saw what the Rockies had done beforehand. "We're in the driver's seat. There's going to be some scoreboard watching, that's natural, but its upon us to take care of our own business."

Clayton Kershaw kept the Dodgers in the game, allowing three runs on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts in six solid innings. All three runs he surrendered came from the bat of Ketel Marte.

"Some things weren't great obviously," Kershaw said of his start overall and the runs allowed. "I was fortunate to get through that tonight. The guys just scratched and clawed and battled Robbie. To get him out after five and make their bullpen cover four innings was huge for us."

Manny Machado had two RBIs for the Dodgers, including a groundout deep into the shortstop hole with the bases loaded in the seventh inning that brought in Yasiel Puig with the go-ahead run.

Later in the top of the ninth, Machado thought he had hit his 38th home run of the season, but the ball bounced off the top of the wall and Machado who was watching the ball only ended up on second with a double.

"I thought it was way out," said Machado after the game. "I thought I got it. I have to hit the weight room with Matt [Kemp]. At least we got the RBI and got the lead and we got Kenley to come in there and pitch with a safe lead."

Los Angeles has won six of seven games overall, but Colorado has won four straight to stay within striking distance of the five-time NL West Champions.

One of the newest members of the Dodgers late postseason push, David Freese, who was acquired in the waiver trade deadline on Aug. 31, finished 3-for-4 with two RBI and is now batting .375 since joining the club.

"We battled," said Freese following the win. "Kershaw battled tonight and kept us in it, and we just kept pushing. We know these games aren't going to be easy, we're fortunate to get this first one."

Robbie Ray did not factor in the decision, allowing two runs on four hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in five innings.

Marte homered, drove in three runs, and finished a double shy of the cycle for the Snakes, and A.J. Pollock homered off Dodgers' closer Kenley Jansen in the bottom of the ninth.

Injury Update:

The reinstated right-handed pitcher J.T. Chargois from the 10-day disabled list before the game. Chargois was out since Aug. 20 with nerve irritation in his neck.

Up Next:

The Dodgers will send red-hot rookie Walker Buehler to the mound on Tuesday against Arizona right-hander Matt Koch. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40PM PST.