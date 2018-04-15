Breyvic Valera #41 of the St. Louis Cardinals records his first MLB hit in 2017. Valera, now with the Dodgers, was recalled from Triple-A OKC on Sunday, April 15, 2018.

The Dodgers have made a move…

No, it wasn't Andrew Toles.

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed infielder Logan Forsythe on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation on Sunday and recalled infielder Breyvic Valera from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Today, the Dodgers placed Logan Forsythe on the 10-day DL (right shoulder inflammation) and recalled infielder Breyvic Valera (#33) from Triple-A Oklahoma City. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 15, 2018

If you're unfamiliar with Valera, fear not, he's only been with the Dodgers for less than two weeks.

Fans might remember the recent trade rumors between the Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers surrounding star outfielders Matt Kemp and Ryan Braun.

According to sources, the Dodgers were trying to include 22-year-old outfield prospect, Johan Mieses in the proposed deal.

Reportedly, the Dodgers had been interested in possibly converting Mieses into a pitcher, similar to what they did with current relief pitchers Pedro Baez and Kenley Jansen.

Mieses has tremendous raw power at the plate, but that comes with a high strikeout percentage, and unpolished defensive metrics in the outfield.

Mieses was ranked as the No. 18 prospect in the system, but the Brewers were not interested in acquiring him and ultimately the talks fell apart. A few hours later, Mieses was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals for Valera.

Valera, 26, had been designated for assignment by the Cardinals earlier that week, so the fact that St. Louis was able to get something in return for him was seen as a positive for the Red Birds.

According to Jacob Rudner of DodgersWay.com, the trade was good for the Dodgers as Valera provides depth, consistency and flexibility:

"Valera's consistent bat and his defensive flexibility should allow the Dodgers to utilize him in the event of an injury or when his bat gets hot in the minor leagues."

Forsythe's injury opens the door for Valera, and with Justin Turner already on the disabled list with a broken wrist, the Dodgers desperately need depth at third base.

Here are 5 things to know about Valera:

1. He's Played in the Big Leagues

Valera made his Major League Debut in 2017 going 1-for-10 with a walk and a single in 11 plate appearances. He made two starts at second base and even batted leadoff for a game.

2. He Consistently Hits Over .300 in the Minor Leagues

Valera has hit over .300 in every single season he's been in the minor leagues dating back to 2010. Last season, with Triple-A Memphis, Valera batted .314 with eight home runs and 41 RBI in 117 games. This season, in six games with OKC, Valera is batting .316 with six runs, two doubles and six RBI to go along with a .417 on-base percentage.

3. He's a Former MVP

Okay, don't get too excited about this one, but Valera won the Venezuelan Winter League MVP in 2016. Hey, that counts for something.

4. He's a Super-utility Player

In over 800 minor league games over the course of his nine-year professional career, Valera has played second base, shortstop, third base, left field, right field, and center field. As we all know the Dodgers value versatile players that can play multiple positions.

5. He's Fast

Valera's biggest asset might be his speed. The Venezuelan infielder has stolen 122 bases at all levels over the course of his career. Speed is something the Dodgers are lacking at the MLB level, especially after Cody Bellinger bulked up over the winter.





