 Photos: Projected World Series Starting Rotations for the Dodgers and Red Sox - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
SoCal Sports 4 You

SoCal Sports 4 You

Follow the latest in professional sports across Southern California.

Photos: Projected World Series Starting Rotations for the Dodgers and Red Sox

By Jonathan Lloyd

8 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

Two of the strongest starting rotations in baseball square off when the Dodgers and Red Sox meet in the 2018 World Series.

Scroll down for a look at the projected starting pitchers.
More Photo Galleries
Spirit Halloween Throws a Spooky Party With a Purpose
With Pixie Dust and Magic, World of Disney Reopens
Connect With Us
AdChoices