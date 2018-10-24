Ryan Madson #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after allowing runs during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox in Game Two of the 2018 World Series at Fenway Park on October 24, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Boston has put the Dodgers on ice.

J.D. Martinez knocked in two runs and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-2, to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven World Series.

Martinez drove in the go-ahead runs during a two-out, three-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning to propel the Red Sox towards their fourth World Series title in the last 15 years.

For the second consecutive game, the American League pennant winners proved they are better when their backs are against the wall as they scored all four runs with two outs on Wednesday.

Before Martinez became the hero, Xander Bogaerts put Boston on the board in the second inning, when he doubled off the monster for the first hit of the game, and scored two batters later on a two-out, single for Ian Kinsler.

After earning his first career postseason victory in Game 5 of the ALCS, David Price did not allow a hit through the first three innings in Game 2.

David Freese broke up the no-hitter with a leadoff single to start the fourth inning and Manny Machado followed with a single of his own to put two runners on base.

Yasiel Puig, who arguably could have been the MVP of the NL Championship Series, had the biggest hit of the 2018 World Series for the Dodgers so far, when he laced an RBI single into center field to give the Dodgers their first lead of the Fall Classic.

The Dodgers have struggled with runners in scoring position this postseason, going 18-for-92 in 14 playoff games, but Puig helped change all that by driving in the go-ahead run in the fourth with two outs and runners on second.

The lead would be short-lived for Los Angeles as the Red Sox continued to stay hot with runners in scoring position and two outs.

After Ryu retired the first two batters of the fifth inning, Christian Vazquez and Mookie Betts hit back-to-back singles to start the rally. Ryu walked Andrew Benintendi to load the bases and then promptly left the game for reliever Ryan Madson.

Madson walked Pearce to tie the game, and then surrendered a two-run, go-ahead single to J.D. Martinez as the Red Sox recaptured the lead, 4-2. 11 of the Red Sox 12 runs in the series have come with two outs.

After a fantastic start to the postseason, Madson has inherited five runners in the World Series and each and every one has scored against the right-hander.

Ryu (1-2) lost for the second consecutive postseason start (both on the road), as he allowed four runs on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts in 4 and 2/3 innings.

Price (2-1) has now won back-to-back postseason starts after a 10-year winless drought. The former Cy Young Award winner allowed two runs on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts in six strong innings for Boston.

Red Sox relievers Joe Kelly, Nathan Eovaldi, and Craig Kimbrel pitched three scoreless innings, retiring 16 consecutive hitters to end the game.

The Dodgers now face an 0-2 deficit in a best-of-seven series for the first time this postseason.

Up Next:

The series shifts to the sunshine and warmth of Los Angeles for Game 3 as Walker Buehler is expected to start for the Dodgers against right-hander Rick Porcello for the Red Sox. First pitch is 5:09PM PT.

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions…

If you can't view the embedded videos, click "VIEW THE FULL MOBILE SITE" at the bottom of this page.