Corey Seager#5 and Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers both had their contracts renewed for the 2018 season.

The kids are alright.

The Los Angeles Dodgers renewed the contracts of four of their young stars as Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger, Chris Taylor, and Austin Barnes all reached agreements on Wednesday morning.

Seager, the 2016 National League Rookie of the Year winner will make $605,000 in 2018, with the reigning N.L. Rookie of the Year, Bellinger, receiving $585,000 for the upcoming season.

Both Seager and Bellinger were also given minor league salaries of $287,500 and $239,000 in the unlikely event that they are sent down during the season.

This is the second season in a row that the Dodgers renewed their contract on Seager who is eligible for arbitration next winter.

"It is what it is," Seager said of the second year renewal.

Bellinger hit .267 with an N.L. record 39 home runs in his rookie season and will not be eligible for salary arbitration until after the 2019 season.

Seager has not started a Cactus League game at shorstop during spring traning, instead batting in the DH during the team's games.

Seager experienced elbow discomfort at the end of last season, but opted not to undergo surgery in the offseason. Thus far, Seager has played two minor leagues at the position and said he hasn't experienced any pain in the elbow.

"It was good," Seager said of the elbow after playing seven innings in a minor league game on Wednesday. "It was fine. Nothing arm-wise. I'm just trying to get reps and reads off the bat. It's getting my timing back."

Center fielder and shortstop Chris Taylor will make $575,000 this upcoming season with Austin Barnes set to make $555,000.

The team also reached agreements with Kyle Farmer ($547,500), Andrew Toles ($555,000), Alex Verdugo ($547,500), Ross Stripling ($555,000), Dylan Baker ($547,500), Wilmer Font ($550,000), Scott Alexander ($555,000) and Adam Liberatore ($565,000).