Former Los Angeles Dodgers player and manager Tommy Lasorda waves to fans during the spring training game between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch on March 09, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

"About the only problem with success is that it does not teach you how to deal with failure. " – Tommy Lasorda

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had plenty of success over the last few years, but the two-time National League pennant winners will now have to deal with a little bit of failure when it comes to their signature bobblehead promotional item.

According to TMZ Sports, the Dodgers were going to honor their Hall of Fame former manager, Tommy Lasorda, with a bobblehead night later in the season.

However, the organization is now suing the promotions company that was tasked to produce the bobbleheads, claiming their order of over 42,000 Tommy Lasorda figurines was never received.

TMZ Sports claims they obtained court documents on Tuesday in Los Angeles where the lawsuit was filed, and that the Dodgers had an agreement with P2 Promotions to make thousands of "100% hand-painted, break-resistant poly-resin," Lasorda dolls.

In the lawsuit, the Dodgers claim they never received the Lasorda bobbleheads and are suing the company for $175,000 for breaking the terms of the contract.

Every year, the Dodgers have 12 bobblehead giveaways throughout the season. The team already handed out a Walker Buehler bobblehead last Saturday, and will give out a Cody Bellinger bobblehead on April 13th.

Reportedly, the Dodgers already have the bobbleheads for eight of the 12 giveaways, and it does not appear as if Plan P2 Promotions was responsible to make any more of the giveaway items, or if the team still plans to have another company make the Lasorda bobbleheads for a later date in the season.

Lasorda is set to turn 92 in September, and managed the Dodgers from 1976 to 1996. He won two World Championships with the Boys in Blue in 1981 and 1988, and was twice voted the National League Manager of the Year.