Former New York Yankees player, Robinson Cano walks on deck during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. The Yankees return to Chavez Ravine for the first time since 2013 the weekend of Aug. 23-25.

The Clash of the Titans is upon us.

The two best teams in baseball converge this weekend at Dodger Stadium, as the Los Angeles Dodgers (82-44) and the New York Yankees (83-43) meet for a three-game series at Chavez Ravine.

The Dodgers return home after a rollercoaster road trip against two National League East teams in the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves.

The Marlins are the worst team in the NL, and they proved as much as the Dodgers pounded Miami by a combined score of 24-2 in the first two games of the series before losing the finale, 13-7.

Next, the Dodgers traveled to Atlanta where they took on the first-place Atlanta Braves in a potential postseason matchup. After dominating the opening game, 8-3, Los Angeles lost the next two games by a combined three runs.

After an off day on Monday, the team hosts the Toronto Blue Jays for a trio of games with MLB's only Canadian team. Toronto has not played at Dodger Stadium since 2007, so Canadian fans living in Los Angeles should be excited to see their team for the first time at the Ravine in over a decade.

Following the three-game set with the Blue Jays, everyone in the baseball world will have their eyes trained on the highly anticipated matchup of the two best teams in baseball over the weekend.

The Yankees own the best record in all of baseball, and the Dodgers are one-game behind them. Needless to say, the three-game series over the weekend could have huge implications on which team finishes with the best record at the end of September, and which will end up with home field advantage in the World Series should one or both teams meet there.

Without further ado, here's everything you need to know for the upcoming three-game homestand.

Tuesday, August 20, 7:10 PM vs. Blue Jays

Tuesday's opener features a pitching matchup between Sean Reid-Foley and three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw. The game marks the first time Kershaw has pitched against the Blue Jays in over three years and coincides with Lakers night at the Ravine. Newest Laker superstar Anthony Davis will throw out the ceremonial first pitch in celebration and all fans who purchase tickets at www.Dodgers.com/Lakers will receive a limited edition Dodgers and Lakers jersey.

Wednesday, August 21, 7:10PM vs. Blue Jays

Walker Buehler will toe the rubber for the Boys in Blue on Wednesday, and the first 40,000 fans in attendance will receive a free "LA Bleeds Blue" hat presented by Security Benefit.

The game also marks Social Media Night and all fans who purchase tickets at www.Dodgers.com/SocialMediaNight will receive a free Dodgers social media t-shirt and an opportunity to participate in a Q&A session with Dodgers' pitcher Rich Hill.

Thursday, August 22, 7:10PM vs. Blue Jays

Japanese right-hander Kenta Maeda will start for the Dodgers on Thursday in the finale of the three-game series with Toronto. The first 40,000 fans in attendance will receive a Kiké Hernandez bobblehead presented by Pirelli. Hernandez was activated off the injured list before the series, so fans will be able to see the fun-loving player in person against the Blue Jays.

Thursday is also Cal State LA night at the Ravine, and fans who purchase tickets at www.Dodgers.com/CalStateLA will receive a free limited edition Dodgers hat in Cal State LA colors.

Friday, August 23, 7:10PM vs. Yankees

The Dodgers welcome the Yankees in a Battle of Titans on Friday with Cy Young frontrunner Hyun-Jin Ryu expected to start for the Dodgers. The series is the first-time the Yankees have played at Dodger Stadium since 2013, and coincides with MLB's annual Players Weekend.

Rather than wearing the traditional uniforms, both teams will be wearing monochromatic black and white uniforms that will showcase the players passion for the game. Each player's nickname will be listed on the back of the jersey, and players can wear custom accessories and equipment.

Latin singing sensation Becky G. will perform the national anthem before the game, and after the game stay in your seats for Friday Night Fireworks set to a playlist of music selected by the players themselves.

Saturday, August 24, 1:05PM vs. Yankees

Saturday afternoons starters are still to be determined, but the Dodgers are expected to give rookie Tony Gonsolin another turn in the rotation. During the game, wives and girlfriends of the players will be selling mystery bags containing autographed baseballs at the Left Field Plaza, Club Level, and Loge Level. Bags can be purchased for $60 each or two for $100 and all proceeds will benefit Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation.

Sunday, August 25, 4:05PM vs. Yankees

Clayton Kershaw is expected to start again for the Dodgers in the finale of the three-game series with the Yankees. The matchup will be featured on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball and will be aired nationally. Before the game, fans can attend a Viva Los Dodgers event at the historic 76 station behind centerfield. The event starts at 2:00PM.

Enjoy this epic homestand and will see you out at the Ravine!