Batten down the hatches, it's going to be one heck of a weekend at Dodger Stadium.

The first place Los Angeles Dodgers return home to the friendly confines of Chavez Ravine this weekend for a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The series with the Bucs will be brief, as the Dodgers will travel to San Francisco on Monday, and San Diego the following weekend, making these three games at home short and sweet, but packed with plenty of fun for fans.

The weekend series begins on Friday with two-time All-Star Chris Archer squaring off with Korean left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu. Friday is also "UCLA Night" at Dodger Stadium, and the UCLA women's gymnastics team will be in attendance. All fans who purchased tickets at Dodgers.com/UCLA, will receive a lightweight UCLA and Dodgers themed hoodie.

After the game, fans will be greeted with a Friday night Fireworks show presented by Denny's. The fireworks extravaganza will feature disco music provided by DJ Severe.

Saturday at the stadium is sure to be spectacular as three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for Los Angeles against former 2017 Houston Astros pitcher, Joe Musgrove.

The game will be centered around the life, career, and legacy of former Dodger great, Don Newcombe, who passed away in February at the age of 92. Newcombe will be inducted into the inaugural Legends of Dodger Baseball club before the game. Fans should arrive early as the pregame ceremony is set to begin at 5:40PM PT and all fans in attendance will receive a one-of-a-kind Don Newcombe bobblehead.

Sunday's afternoon finale will mark the season debut of left-hander Rich Hill, as he makes his first start of the season opposite Trevor Williams.Before the game, the team will host its first Viva Los Dodgers event of the season, as fans will be able to celebrate Latino culture in Los Angeles and meet some of the Latino Dodgers players from both past and present.

The festival, presented by Spectrum and Coca-Cola, starts at 11:00AM, and includes live music, fan giveaways, and appearances from former Dodger legend Manny Mota, and current Dodger rookie Alex Verdugo. The event will take place at the Historic 76 station lot behind center field. After the game, children can participate in the "kids run the bases" promotion on the field.