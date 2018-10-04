Dodgers Ross Stripling, Chase Utley, Left Off NLDS Postseason Roster

The NLDS logo is painted on the field at Dodger Stadium ahead of Game 1 of the series between the Los Angeles Dodger and the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, CA on Oct. 4, 2018.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their 25-man roster ahead of the National League Division Series with the Atlanta Braves, and some notable names were left off the list.

Hours before the start of Game 1 of the series at Dodger Stadium, the team announced their roster, and All-Star pitcher Ross Stripling as well as future Hall of Famer Chase Utley, were notably absent from the list.

Stripling started the season in the bullpen, but because of injuries early in the season, he ascended to a starting pitching role where he thrived throughout the summer.

The right-hander was 8-3 with a 2.92 ERA at the All-Star Break and was named to his first All-Star game appearance in July.

However, Stripling had an injured foot and back in August, and at one point was sent back to the bullpen before struggling in spot starts down the stretch.

Stripling's talents are unquestioned, but with the Dodgers going with four starting pitchers this series and an already crowded bullpen, he really wasn't able to find a home in either spot before the start of the series.

Despite his prestigious and amazing career, Chase Utley is also not on the roster, and since the announcement that 2018 would be his final season in the big leagues, it's possible Utley has played his last game in a uniform.

Other names that didn't make the roster are RHP Josh Fields, LHP Julio Urias, RHP John Axford, ambidextrous pitcher Pat Venditte, and outfielders Alex Verdugo and Andrew Toles.

Most of those players left off the roster will be sent to Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona to "stay hot," whereas others like Stripling, Utley, Fields, Urias, Kyle Farmer, and Rocky Gale will be with the team in the dugout and travel on the road as part of the taxi squad.

The Braves also announced their 25-man roster and injured shortstop Dansby Swanson was one of the more notable players left off the list.

Below is the official tweet from the Dodgers of the 25-man NLDS roster: