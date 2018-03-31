Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor, right, scores on a sacrifice fly by Enrique Hernandez as San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey takes a late throw during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Start the presses! The Dodgers have finally scored a run.

Chris Taylor had a triple and scored the Dodgers first run of the 2018 season as Los Angeles won their first game, 5-0, over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers snapped an 18-inning scoreless streak--the second longest to start the season in franchise history--when Taylor led off the first inning with a walk. Enrique Hernandez moved him to third with a double off the wall in right-center, and Yasiel Puig helped the boys in blue break through with a sacrifice fly to center field.

"I knew at some point this year we were going to score a run," said a jovial Matt Kemp after the win. "We just have to feed off that tomorrow and get a win and split the series."



After that, the Dodgers were off and running as they scored two in the first, one in the third, and two in the fifth, to beat the rival Giants.

Kenta Maeda was dealing for the Dodgers, as he struck out 10 batters in five strong innings, allowing just five hits and one walk.

Matt Kemp got his first RBI in a Dodger uniform since Sept. 28, 2014.

"I got some RBI last year," joked Kemp when asked how it felt to get his first RBI back in a Dodger uniform. "It felt really good. I was excited."

Former Texas Ranger, Derek Holland, took the loss, allowing five runs on three hits with three walks and four strikeouts in five innings.

Scott Alexander, who was acquired from the Kansas City Royals this offseason, pitched a scoreless ninth inning in his Dodger debut. The bullpen combined to toss four scoreless innings on the night.

Early Easter Baskets

Gregor Blanco and Andrew McCutchen gave the Dodgers an early Easter present when they dropped a routine fly ball that scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth.

The Farmer's Corner

Kyle Farmer made his first career start at third base and had a highlight reel play in the second inning.

"I'm just glad they gave me an opportunity to play third," said Farmer. "I played well defensively. I had fun out there. It's my home away from home."

If You Liked It, Then You Should Have Put a Ring On It

The Dodgers received their 2017 National League championship rings during a pregame ceremony. The ring was designed and manufactured by Jason of Bevery Hills. Kids chosen by the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation presented the rings to the players.

Up Next:

RHP Chris Stratton toes the rubber for the San Francisco Giants on a nationally televised Easter Sunday game against LHP Rich Hill and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 5:37PM PST.