Yasmani Grandal #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is congratulated teammates after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on May 16, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Signs of life.

The Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from a four-run deficit, but their comeback ultimately fell short as they lost their sixth consecutive game, 6-5, to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night at Marlins Park.

The Dodgers trailed 5-1 entering the sixth inning, but for the first time in two weeks, they pulled themselves up off the mat and rallied to tie the game at 5-5.

After a historic slump that saw Los Angeles go 21 for 133 (.158 batting average) with runners in scoring position (since April 28), the Dodgers recorded three straight hits with RISP in the rally.

Joc Pederson began the comeback with a leadoff double to center field off Junichi Tazawa. Two batters later, Yasmani Grandal scored Pederson with an RBI single.

Cody Bellinger followed with a double down the right field line, and after a pitching change, Chris Taylor knocked in two runs with a single and Max Muncy tied the game with an RBI double off Drew Steckenrider that leveled the game at 5-5.

"We competed. Had some good at-bats and got some hits," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. "Silver lining is we put some hits together, but the bottom line is we lost the ballgame."

Taylor has now reached base safely in 11 of 12 games against the Marlins over the last two seasons.

Brian Anderson belted a two-out, 0-2, single off Walker Buehler in the bottom of the first inning to start the scoring for the Marlins.

Two innings later, Martin Prado reached on an error by Taylor at short and Starlin Castro knocked him in with an RBI single.

Castro finished the game 4-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

Grandal recaptured the team lead in home runs with seven, when he crushed a four-seam fastball to dead-center to lead off the fourth inning.

Buehler was bitten by some bad luck in the bottom of the fifth inning as he surrendered his first home run of the season on a 96MPH fastball that Justin Bour flicked into left field for the opposite field home run.

"I don't know if there's another human who can hit that ball out of the ballpark to be honest with you," said Buehler of Bour's home run. "He's a Major League Baseball player and a pretty good hitter."

Just 23 days after he made his first career MLB start against these same Marlins, Buehler did not factor in the decision, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in five innings. He threw a career-high 97 pitches.

"I gave up too many runs for us to win the game," said a candid Buehler he wore the loss on his sleeve. "That's my job as a starter to keep them off the board and I didn't."

After the Dodgers tied the game in the top of the sixth, Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts sent relief pitcher Pedro Baez to the mound in the bottom half of the frame.

After recording the first two outs of the inning, Baez hung a changeup to J.T. Realmuto for the go-ahead, game-winning home run.

"Pedro made a mistake to Realmuto and gave up a homer and that was the difference in the game," said Roberts. "Someone is going to have to pitch. Unfortunately, it didn't work out for us."

The Dodgers bullpen has been an even bigger weakness than the struggling offense over the last few weeks as the pen has allowed 13 home runs in its last 22 games.

The Dodgers loss drops them into last place in the National League West for the first time this season The last time Los Angeles was in last place in the West this late in the season was in 1992 when the division contained the Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds and Houston Astros.

The Dodgers are guaranteed to lose the seasons series to the Marlins after the loss and have now dropped 9 of their last 10 games overall.

Up Next:

Enjoy some baseball while you eat your breakfast as RHP Kenta Maeda will face LHP Caleb Smith in the series finale on Thursday morning at 9:10AM PST.

