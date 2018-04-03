Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers a first inning pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 3, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

At least it didn't last six hours.

Daniel Descalso, David Peralta and John Ryan Murphy all hit solo home runs as the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-1, on Tuesday night at Chase Field.

Clayton Kershaw surrendered two of those home runs as he fell to 0-2 on the season.

"This one is on me tonight," Kershaw told reporters following the loss. "That first inning, throwing that many pitches set me up to only go six. After a night like last night, six is not going to cut it. That's a tough situation to put your bullpen in."

Daniel Descalso—who always seems to be a thorn in the Dodgers side—hit the first home run off Kershaw in the bottom of the second inning.

The Dodgers tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the third after a sac fly by Chris Taylor scored Austin Barnes who led off the inning with a double.

David Peralta punished Kershaw a half-inning later when he sent a four-seam fastball over the wall in right-center in nearly the same spot as Descalso's.

The Diamondbacks have homered six times off Kershaw in their last two games, dating back to Game 1 of the NLDS last October.

Kershaw has allowed three runs this season, all coming by way of the solo home run. Additionally, all three home runs have been by left-handed batters.

"I kinda went through this last year early on against lefties," Kershaw said of the homer runs to left-handed hitters. "I made two mistakes, and hopfully mistakes stay in the ballpark, and tonight they didn't and it cost us the game."

Kershaw (0-2) allowed two runs on four hits with one walk and six strikeouts in six innings.

Zack Godley (1-0) allowed just one run on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts in seven strong innings for the Snakes.

John Ryan Murphy hit a home run in the bottom of the eighth inning off Zach Neal who was making his Dodger debut after being called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day.

That should do it. John Ryan Murphy crushes his first home run of the season ... and a nice catch in the bullpen by Brad Boxberger. pic.twitter.com/87PkBnynL6 — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) April 4, 2018

The Dodgers have lost their last eight consecutive regular season games against Arizona.

Where's The Support?

In his first two games to start the season, Kershaw has been handed just one run of support.

And I Would Walk 500 Miles

The Arizona Diamondbacks scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, all via basesloaded walks. Dodgers relief pitcher Scott Alexander walked opposing pitcher Jorge De La Rosa who entered the game to bunt. Pedro Baez issued the other two basesloaded walks with both pitchers combining for four walks in the inning.

Up Next:

LHP Alex Wood gets the call on getaway day as the Dodgers will try to beat LHP Patrick Corbin of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is scheduled for 12:40PM PST.

