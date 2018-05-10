Matt Kemp #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacs to an inside pitch in front of Alex Avila #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium on May 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Take a walk on the wild side.

The game opened with an inside-the-park home run and ended with a couple of wild pitches as the Los Angeles Dodgers won a wacky, weird, and wild game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6-3, to split the two-game series on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Nick Ahmed kicked off the kooky evening with a fly ball to deep center field that sent Enrique Hernandez careening into the wall and Ahmed flying around the bases paths for an inside-the-park home run.

Ahmed became the 15th Diamondback all-time to hit an inside-the-park homer and the sixth to hit one on the road. He also became the first player since teammate Daniel Descalso recorded an inside-the-park homer against the Houston Astros on August 17, 2017.

The inside-the-park home run was the first against the Dodgers since Eric Young Jr. hit of the Colorado Rockies hit one on August 8, 2012 against Chad Billingsley at Dodger Stadium.



The Dodgers loaded the bases three different times in the game, but didn't record a run scoring hit until their final at-bats in the bottom of the eighth inning.

"We had the bases loaded multiple times last night and tonight," said Dodgers third baseman Kyle Farmer. "I didn't get the job done last night so I said 'I'm not going to do this again tonight.'"

The Dodgers scored their first four runs thanks to some assists from the Snakes pitching staff.

"We were gifted some runs," admitted Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. "It wasn't the way we drew it up, but we'll take it."

First, Los Angeles tied the game on a wild pitch by Patrick Corbin with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth inning.

"It wasn't my best command today," Corbin said of his start. "Sometimes you don't have your best stuff every day. It wasn't as easy today."

Fernando Salas replaced Corbin in the sixth, but the narrative didn't change as he too loaded the bases, surrendering a sacrifice fly to Kyle Farmer that gave L.A. the lead.

"I knew that guy [Salas] tonight had a really good fastball," said Farmer of his at-bat. "So my plan was to go in there and attack the first pitch and he threw me a fastball and I was able to get it in the air."

Salas was replaced by Silvino Bracho who hit Chris Taylor with the bases loaded to bring in a run and then threw a wild pitch that put the Dodgers ahead 4-1.

Corbin did not factor in the decision, and remains undefeated on the season after allowing one run on three hits with four walks and seven strikeouts in five innings.

"It was a rough five innings," said Corbin. "They know what I'm going to do, but I still have to go out there and execute. I need to work on some things and get better for the next one."

Meanwhile, his counterpart, Alex Wood, remains winless on the season as he also did not factor in the decision, allowing one run on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts in five innings.

"There wasn't much efficiency throughout the night," said Wood of his start. "I had to work really hard throughout the first three innings. I found myself battling through. Fortunately, I was able to hang in there long enough to get through five and give us a chance to win."

Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig both were charged with errors in the game, Puig's error helped the Snakes score two runs in the top of the seventh to make the score, 4-3.

Chase Utley doubled the score with a two-run, pinch-hit double in the bottom of the eighth inning that gave the Dodgers a 6-3 lead. Utley's double was the first run scoring hit of the game for L.A.

Kenley Jansen collected his sixth save of the season following a perfect ninth inning.

Despite the loss, the Diamondbacks have yet to lose a series this season.

The Dodgers and Diamondbacks have played 12 times in the first 36 games and won't play again until August 30th.

"I’m ready to turn the page on those guys and play somebody else," joked Roberts.



Up Next:

The Dodgers begin a four-game homestand against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. RHP Tyler Mahle will start against rookie RHP Walker Buehler for Los Angeles. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10PM PST.

