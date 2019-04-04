New Dodgers Dreamfield for Children of All Abilities to Open in June

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation hosts a groundbreaking ceremony in Fontana Tuesday April 2, 2019, to celebrate the 51st Dodgers Dreamfield set to open in June.

What to Know Dodgers Dreamfield 51 will offer children with special needs and physical disabilities with a place to play baseball.

The field in Fontana is set to open in June.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, along with the city of Fontana and the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, broke ground Tuesday on the 51st Dodgers Dreamfield in Jack Bulik Park.

Set to open in June, the field marks the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's second ball park for children who have physical disabilities or special needs, according to a media release. The Dreamfield program began in 2003 with the goal to give children in undeserved communities the chance to enjoy the sport of baseball in their own neighborhoods, according to the LADF's website.

"All kids, of all abilities, should be able to play baseball and softball," LADF Chief Executive Officer Nichol Whiteman said. "They should have a field that they feel they can call their own."

The field is expected to cost of $600,000, the LADF stated. When completed, the park will have enlarged dugouts with rooftops, backstops, player benches, bat racks, bleachers and an LED scoreboard that resembles the one in Dodgers Stadium, the media release states.

"The advantage children have when there is space to play is the lessons they learn and will benefit from later in life," Oscar Delgado, LA84 Foundation vice president, said. "In the coming months, the kids are going to have a place to play that they can enjoy and be healthy."

The 51st Dreamfield will accommodate Little League Challenger Division games for children with physical and intellectual challenges.

Since its inception, $10 million have been invested into the Dreamfield program, the media release states. The Dreamfield planned for Jack Bulick Park is the first step in reaching the program's goal of 75 fields by the Dodger's 75th anniversary, according to the LADF.