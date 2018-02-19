 Photos: Dodgers Start Spring Training in Arizona - NBC Southern California
Photos: Dodgers Start Spring Training in Arizona

By Andrew Schwendiman

Monday, Feb 19, 2018

It's that time of year when baseball fans fill the stands and the scent of peanuts fills the air!

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix, Arizona for spring training. The team had their first practice on Valentine's Day and are preparing for their first spring game against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

Fans of the Boys in Blue can purchase tickets to spring games or wait until the season officially begins in March.

The Dodgers have their first season game and home opener against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, March. 29 at 4 p.m. P.T.
