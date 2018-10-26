Several special food items at Dodger Stadium for the World Series will offer a nod to Boston with lobster pizza, esquite lobster fries and a clam chowder bowl.
Other World Series food specials include vegan nachos and a vegan bowl.
Returning food specials from the National League Championship Series are:
-- "The West is Best Burger," a double patty, pepper jack cheese, candied bacon, beer battered onion rings, spicy aioli on a brioche bun;
-- "Going Yard Sausage," a 16.5-inch jalapeno bacon cheddar sausage, topped with roasted corn, avocado relish, grilled onions and crema; and
-- The "Blue Crew Sandwich," Dodger blue ice cream between two fresh baked chocolate chip cookies.
Returning food specials from the National League Division Series are:
-- a hot link with barbecue sauce and vinegar slaw;
-- "The Smokehouse Burrito,'' a hot link with macaroni and cheese, pulled pork and baked beans;
-- carne asada base bowl nachos; and
-- smoked chicken wings with a grilled peach barbecue sauce served with ranch dipping sauce.
"It was a lot of fun to come up with these dishes and look at what they're doing in Boston and bring those flavors to the great food we have here in our city," Executive Chef Ryan Evans told NBC4.