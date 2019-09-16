Fans fill the field as fireworks explode over Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles begins their final homestand of the regular season on Tuesday.

There's no place like home.

The Los Angeles Dodgers return home to Chavez Ravine after clinching their seventh consecutive National League West Division title and home field advantage for the NLDS round of the MLB Playoffs.

The Boys in Blue still have plenty to play for as they head into their final homestand of the 2019 regular season.

First on the docket is a two-game series with the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays lead the American League wild card race, and should prove to be a tough test for the Dodgers.

After that, the Colorado Rockies come to town over the weekend for the final three games at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles will look to remain perfect (6-0) against the Rockies at home, after sweeping them in two separate series earlier in the season.

The Dodgers are also trying to stave off the suddenly surging Atlanta Braves for the best record in the National League, while simultaneously chasing the Yankees and Astros, for the best record in all of baseball and home field advantage in the World Series.

Players are still fighting for a spot on the postseason roster, and the Dodgers are looking to break the single-season franchise record for attendance, by possibly eclipsing the 4-million mark this weekend.

The team has packed the final five games of the season with a plethora of promotional giveaways, so you won't want to miss out on the final homestand.

Here's everything you need to know:

Tuesday, September 17, 7:10 PM vs. Rays

After an off-day on Monday, the Dodgers will begin their final homestand with a pitching matchup featuring two All-Stars in 2018. AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell will start opposite RHP Ross Stripling. The Dodgers will give away an Alex Verdugo bobblehead for the first 40,000 ticketed fans in attendance.

Wednesday, September 18, 5:10 PM vs. Rays

The finale of the two-game series will feature a couple of young arms, as LHP Brendan McKay takes the mound for Tampa Bay opposite RHP Tony Gonsolin for the Dodgers.

The game will have an early start time of 5:10PM and will feature a pregame presentation for closer Kenley Jansen, who was named the Dodgers 2019 recipient of the Roberto Clemente Award.

Friday, September 20, 7:10 PM vs. Rockies

The first game of the final series of the regular season will feature three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw for the Dodgers.

The game will also celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, and fans who purchase tickets at Dodgers.com/DiaDeLosDodgers will receive a special edition "Dia De Los Dodgers" bobblehead. Singer Jaime Camil will sing the national anthem, and after the game fans can enjoy the final Friday Night Fireworks of the season with Latin themed music.

Friday is also Cal State Dominguez Hills Night, and fans or students can purchase tickets at Dodgers.com/CDSUDH and will receive a Dodgers/CDSUDH themed hat.

Saturday, September 21, 6:10PM vs. Rockies

The Dodgers will host the final La Gran Fiesta Viva Los Dodgers event of the year before the game, and then be dazzled by Cy Young candidate Hyun-Jin Ryu during the game. The pregame festivities begin at 2:00PM at the old 76 station and will feature autographs, live entertainment, and games.

The first 40,000 ticketed fans in attendance will receive a Billie Jean King bobblehead in honor of the female tennis legend, who is also a part of the Dodgers ownership group.

Sunday, September 22, 1:10PM vs. Rockies

The final home game of the 2019 regular season will be Fan Appreciation Day, as countless prizes will be given away and announced throughout the game. Walker Buehler is expected to start in the final home game, as fans say goodbye to their beloved Dodgers before the postseason begins in October.

After the game, kids will be invited on the field for the final "Kids Run the Bases" promotion of the season.

We'll see you at Dodger Stadium and welcome you back during the postseason.