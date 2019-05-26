Former Los Angeles Dodgers players Sandy Koufax and Steve Garvey on the field for the ceremonial first pitch before game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

After the Dodgers lost their second consecutive World Series last fall, fans of the Boys in Blue desperately wanted their team to sign free agent outfielder Bryce Harper.

Harper ultimately ended up with the Philadelphia Phillies, but there were alternate moves the Dodgers could have made in free agency.

Los Angeles could have solved their second base problem by signing free agent Jed Lowrie, and solidified the back-end of their bullpen with veteran closer Jeurys Familia. Both of those players signed with the New York Mets.

Despite missing out on those additions, Los Angeles still holds the best record in the National League, and they will put that to the test this week as they hots the Mets and Phillies in a seven-game homestand starting on Monday.

Fans will get to see all of those aforementioned players up close and personal, as the homestand kicks off on Memorial Day and will feature a matchup of Cy Young Award winners in reigning champion Jacob DeGrom against three-time winner Clayton Kershaw in the opener against the Mets.

The holiday will feature pregame Memorial Day themed ceremonies, and an early 5:10PM PT start time. Fans are being asked to arrive early as their will be a performance by the United States Navy Color Guard, a flyover featuring four AT-6 airplanes, and special military themed first pitch and national anthem performances.

Tuesday's pitching matchup will feature a pair of left-handers as Steven Matz takes the mound for the Mets opposite Rich Hill for the Dodgers. Fans in attendance will be able to purchase the iconic Dodger dog for just $1 throughout the stadium.

Fans are in for a treat on Wednesday night as a pitching matchup between two hard-throwing right-handers headlines the marquee. Noah Syndergaard is expected to start against Walker Buehler in what is sure to be a fastball-heavy game.

New York Mets superfan Jerry Seinfeld might want to attend Wednesday's game as the Dodgers celebrate the 30th anniversary of the television show Seinfeld. Fans who purchase tickets for the special night will receive a limited edition 30th anniversary Seinfeld ball, and actor Wayne Knight, who portrayed "Newman" on the iconic show, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch (of course Cody Bellinger will have no idea who that is).

The finale of the four-game series with the Mets will once again be a showdown of Southpaws, as left-hander Jason Vargas is expected to start for New York against Hyun-Jin Ryu for the Dodgers. Thursday is also Firefighter Appreciation Night and fans who purchase specialty tickets from Dodgers.com will receive a Firefighter Appreciation Night t-shirt.

There will be a pregame performance by the the LAFD Pipes and Drum band, and the LAFD Color Guard. The first 40,000 fans in attendance will also receive a Sandy Koufax jersey presented by Security Benefit.

Bryce Harper and the first-place Philadelphia Phillies come to town on Friday night as the Dodgers celebrate LGBT Night. Fans can purchase tickets for Pride Night at Dodgers.com/LAPride and will receive a complimentary duffel bag.

The party kicks off in the right field plaza at 5:30PM PT, and Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The national anthem will be sung by Hairspray actress Nikki Blomsky.

On Saturday night, former Dodger great and 1974 MVP Award winner Steve Garvey will be inducted into the Legends of Dodger Baseball during a pregame ceremony at 6:40PM PT. Before the game, the Dodgers will host the annual Alumni Game at 5:15PM PT, and the first 40,000 fans in attendance will receive a special Steve Garvey bobblehead.

Sunday, June 2, will conclude the homestand and Alumni weekend. Dodgers' alumni will still be in attendance for the finale, and will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans at the stadium gates. After the finale with the Phillies, kids in attendance will be allowed on the field to run the bases.

We'll see you at the ballpark!