Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig is once again bolstering his reputation as a fan favorite, this time by announcing a partnership that will see him help renovate a children's park in the city of San Fernando.

Dozens of excited kids and fans greeted Puig as he and city officials announced a partnership with Puig's Wild Horse Children's Foundation to renovate Pioneer Park. The renovation will see an upgraded baseball field and playground equipment, in addition to a space devoted to hosting nutrition workshops.

As an added bonus, Puig has pledged $1,000 toward the project for every homer he hits through the rest of the regular season.

"God gave me the chance to have a lot of things that I have today," Puig told the crowd. "That's why I want to give the community and you this chance to have these fields that I didn't have in Cuba."

The partnership, Puig said, is only the beginning of his dream to build baseball fields for kids around Los Angeles. He also emphasized, however, that money won't go just toward just baseball fields. Instead, all sorts of playground equipment will be upgraded, from soccer fields to basketball courts to even tennis courts.

For the San Fernando community, a building at the park will also be converted into "Puig's House," a healthy snack bar which the city said will include cooking and nutrition workshops and will distribute free meals to local kids and their families.

"I am humbled by his generosity and compassion to help our children," San Fernando Mayor Sylvia Ballin said in a statement.

In addition, the playground will be updated to meet accessibility requirements for children with disabilities, and volunteers from Cal State Northridge will lead on-site physical and mental health programs for kids and their families.

Adults will also be able to take advantage of financial literacy, English learning, citizenship and life coaching programs.

"Adults have to keep helping kids reach their dreams because kids are the hope for the future," Puig said.