The Los Angeles Dodgers are Getting Their World Series Bobbleheads

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled bobbleheads commemorating the 2018 World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox.

The Dodgers bobbleheads are individually numbered to only 1,000 and could soon be outdated making them a rare collector’s item for Dodgers fans.

Dodgers’ World Series Bobbleheads would be the first for the team as they started being produced in the early 2000s, before the Dodgers’ last title in 1988. This would make it the first time for all players to have a bobblehead, except for David Freese who was the World Series MVP for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011.

“Whether you’re a bubblehead collector, or someone just looking for a fun collectible to commemorate this year’s World Series,” Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum said, “this bobblehead is perfect.

The bobbleheads are available now for $40 each with a $8 shipping fee. You can find them here.