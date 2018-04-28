Austin Jackson #16 of the San Francisco Giants hits a bases loaded three-run RBI double against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the bottom of the fifth inning at AT&T Park on April 28, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

A tale of two games.

After a blowout victory in game one, the Los Angeles Dodgers bowed out in game two, losing to the San Francisco Giants, 8-3, on Saturday night at AT&T Park.

Coery Seager started the game with a two-run home run off Johnny Cueto, but the bats went quiet after that.

After allowing three hits to start the game, Cueto (3-0), did not allow a single hit over the next five innings, surrendering two runs on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts in six innings.

Cueto has won his last three starts and posts an ERA of 0.84 on the season.

After scoring 15 runs on 20 hits in the first game, the Dodgers offense was a lot more calm by comparison in the nightcap, scoring just three runs on five hits in the second game.

Alex Wood breezed through the first four innings before he ran into some trouble in the bottom of the fifth.

"Through four innings he was outstanding," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. "That fifth inning was a big blow. He have us six innings and four runs and still competed."

Wood surrendered three straight singles before Austin Jackson cleared the bases with a three-run double and the Giants led 3-2.

"I wish I had that one back," said Wood. "I had a few balls fall in the fifth. I made one bad pitch to Austin. That was a tough one for sure."



Wood (0-3) is still winless on the season, allowing four runs on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts in six innings.

Jackson's double was the first hit allowed with the bases loaded by a Dodger pitcher this season in 22 plate appearances.

San Francisco batted around off Dodgers pitcher Daniel Hudson in the seventh. Evan Longoria and Kelby Tomlinson each drove in two runs in the game.

"After the seventh inning the game got out of hand," said Roberts.

Up Next:



The finale of the four-game series is on Sunday as RHP Kenta Maeda takes on LHP Ty Blach at 2:05PM PST.

If you can't view the embedded videos, click "VIEW THE FULL MOBILE SITE" at the bottom of this page.