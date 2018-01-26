Dodgers to Conclude Community Service Tour by Building a Playground in Alhambra - NBC Southern California
Dodgers to Conclude Community Service Tour by Building a Playground in Alhambra

By Karla Rendon

Published at 4:52 AM PST on Jan 26, 2018 | Updated 6 hours ago

    To conclude a week’s worth of service, the Los Angeles Dodgers will help construct a playground Friday in Alhambra Park.

    As a part of the Dodgers Love LA 2018 Community Tour, the Boys in Blue have teamed up with Bank of America, KaBOOM! and the City of Alhambra to build the fun area in just one day for all to enjoy.

    The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will end with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the playground and end to this year’s community service. Big league names such as pitcher Clayton Kershaw, first baseman Cody Bellinger and team manager Dave Roberts will be in attendance

    The week ends after the Dodgers’ 15th annual community service week. Throughout the week, players have been hosting lunch for first responders, helping children flourish their creativity and opening literacy centers. In less unconventional approaches, right fielder Yasiel Puig shaved his head in solidarity with children who have cancer and he served at a McDonald’s in Glendale.

    The playground-building event will offer fans a 50 percent discount and early access to purchase tickets to a few games in April, with tickets starting at just $7.

