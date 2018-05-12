Dodgers to Honor 1988 World Series Champs at Alumni Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor the 30th anniversary of their 1988 World Series-winning team at Saturday's Alumni Game at Dodger Stadium.

Kirk Gibson, whose ninth-inning pinch-hit home run gave the Dodgers the victory in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series, and 1988 World Series MVP Orel Hershiser are among those expected to play.

The other members of the 1988 team expected to play are Fernando Valenzuela, Steve Sax, Mickey Hatcher, Rick Dempsey, Tim Belcher, Jay Howell, Alejandro Pena, Jeff Hamilton, Dave Anderson, Mike Davis, Jose Gonzalez and John Shelby.

Other members of the 1988 team expected to attend are John Tudor, Tim Leary, Franklin Stubbs and Ricky Horton.

Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda is also expected to attend, along with five members of his 1988 coaching staff -- Joe Amalfitano, Mark Cresse, Ben Hines, Manny Mota and Bill Russell.

Others set to play in the Alumni Game include Eric Karros, Shawn Green, Rick Monday, Steve Yeager, Ken Landreaux, Derrel Thomas, Kevin Gross, Nomar Garciaparra and Dodger manager Dave Roberts.

The Alumni Game will also feature appearances by Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax, Steve Garvey, Ron Cey, Don Newcombe, Maury Wills, Tommy Davis and Reggie Smith.

Batting practice for the Alumni Game will begin at 3 p.m., with introductions at 4 p.m. and the game at 4:15 p.m., which precedes the Dodgers 6:10 p.m. game against the Cincinnati Reds.

