Dog Attacked by Coyote That Jumped Into Home's Backyard in Valencia

A coyote jumped over the fence into a backyard of a home in Valencia and attacked a dog. Despite bites to the face and stitches, the dog is expected to be safe. (Published Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019)

Video shows a pair of dogs observing a coyote that was looking over the backyard when he jumps and confronts one Gretchen Humphrey’s pets - Kirin.

The coyote bit Kirin’s face and had to be taken to Valencia Veterinary Center to get treated. Despite stitches, she is expected to be safe.

Humphrey’s home is located in a hillside development where coyote sightings are frequent.

By nature, coyotes don’t tolerate other canines in their territory.

If anyone has concerns about coyotes in their neighborhood, they can call the Department of Agriculture at 626-575-5462 to voice their concerns.