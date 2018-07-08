Dog Hoisted to Safety After Falling Down Culvert - NBC Southern California
Dog Hoisted to Safety After Falling Down Culvert

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    A dog in Santa Paula got quite the scare when it had to be rescued after falling 50 to 60 feet down a culvert.

    The Santa Paula Fire Department responded to the scene at 1474 Foothill Rd. after getting a call about the pup in distress around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, said fire Capt. Jerry Byrum. When they arrived, they found the dog, which appeared to be a pit bull breed, injured and unable to walk.

    Two rescuers descended down the culvert and comforted the scared pup as they attached a harness and then climbed back up to safety.

    The dog's owners could only thank the rescuers as they placed their four-legged friend into the owners' car. The pup was taken to an emergency vet for treatment of its injuries, Byrum said.

