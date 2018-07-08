Dog Hoisted to Safety After Falling Down Culvert

A dog was rescued after falling some 50 to 60 feet down a culvert in Santa Paula. (Published 2 hours ago)

A dog in Santa Paula got quite the scare when it had to be rescued after falling 50 to 60 feet down a culvert.

The Santa Paula Fire Department responded to the scene at 1474 Foothill Rd. after getting a call about the pup in distress around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, said fire Capt. Jerry Byrum. When they arrived, they found the dog, which appeared to be a pit bull breed, injured and unable to walk.

Two rescuers descended down the culvert and comforted the scared pup as they attached a harness and then climbed back up to safety.

The dog's owners could only thank the rescuers as they placed their four-legged friend into the owners' car. The pup was taken to an emergency vet for treatment of its injuries, Byrum said.