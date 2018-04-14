Dog Owner Faces $34,000 Vet Bill After Pet Gets Struck by Cement Barrier in Car Accident - NBC Southern California
Dog Owner Faces $34,000 Vet Bill After Pet Gets Struck by Cement Barrier in Car Accident

By Karla Rendon

Published 2 hours ago

    Tim Zelonka
    Oliver strikes a pose in an undated photograph. He suffered spinal injuries when a vehicle plowed through a cement barrier and collided with other cars on Friday, April 13, 2018 in Los Angeles.

    A devoted pet owner is facing mounting medical bills after his dog, Oliver, was seriously injured by a center block after a vehicle plowed through a wall and collided with other cars on Friday in Los Angeles.

    Tim Zelonka was walking his two pups, Oliver and George, when tragedy struck. Upon approaching the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Laurel Avenue, a driver accidentally hit the accelerator, drove through a small cement barrier and collided with two vehicles in the street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. LAPD said Zelonka and his dogs were struck by center blocks.

    Zelonka was released from a hospital after being treated for minor injuries. George is also reportedly in good condition, but Oliver suffered damage to his spine and muscles. The pup received two major surgeries for his injuries and veterinarians reportedly estimated that the bill for Oliver’s treatment is $34,000.

    A GoFundMe has been set up to support the bills for Oliver’s surgeries.

    Karla Rendon

    If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe account set up for Oliver, you may do so here. Note that GoFundMe deducts 2.9 percent of all funds raised, plus 30 cents per donation, in the form of payment processing charges.

    Editor’s note: NBC4 initially reported both dogs were in good condition. We regret this error.

