Police released security camera video Wednesday in an effort to track down the man who shot and killed a dog in the front yard of a South Los Angeles home.
Investigators and the city's animal cruelty task force asked for help in identifying the four individuals seen in the chilling video, captured around 10 p.m. March 9 by the homeowner's security camera. The video showed two dogs in a fenced-in yard approach the men as the walked past on a sidewalk.
One of the men opened fire on one of the dogs at close range. The dog can be seen falling to the ground shortly after what appears to be a gun muzzle flash.
The men then continued walking.
Officers responded to the home in the 900 block of East 91st Street after receiving a report of shots fired. They found the deceased dog in the yard.
A veterinarian later confirmed that the dog had been shot.
A detailed description of the shooter and the other three men seen in the video was not immediately available.
Call 800-222-8477 or email the Animal Cruelty Task Force at ACTF@lapd.online with information.