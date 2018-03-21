Caught on Camera: Four Sought in Shooting Death of Dog in Front of Home - NBC Southern California
Caught on Camera: Four Sought in Shooting Death of Dog in Front of Home

Security camera video captured the March 9 shooting in South Los Angeles

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Police released security camera video Wednesday in an effort to track down the man who shot and killed a dog in the front yard of a South Los Angeles home.

    Investigators and the city's animal cruelty task force asked for help in identifying the four individuals seen in the chilling video, captured around 10 p.m. March 9 by the homeowner's security camera. The video showed two dogs in a fenced-in yard approach the men as the walked past on a sidewalk.

    One of the men opened fire on one of the dogs at close range. The dog can be seen falling to the ground shortly after what appears to be a gun muzzle flash.

    The men then continued walking. 

    Officers responded to the home in the 900 block of East 91st Street after receiving a report of shots fired. They found the deceased dog in the yard.

    A veterinarian later confirmed that the dog had been shot. 

    A detailed description of the shooter and the other three men seen in the video was not immediately available.

    Call 800-222-8477 or email the Animal Cruelty Task Force at ACTF@lapd.online with information.

