Dog Who Had Hot Water Poured on Her in Video Said to be Recovering Well

The man who allegedly poured the boiling water on the dog is facing felony animal cruelty charges

By Karla Rendon

    A dog named Sophie, who was poured hot water over her by a man while she was locked in a cage, is recovering well and continues to wag her tail despite the terrible ordeal. Michael Brownlee reports for the NBC4 News at 4 on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. (Published 24 minutes ago)

    Many people were concerned when a little dog had scalding, hot water poured on her as she whimpered in pain, trapped in a cage by a man in balcony on Nov. 7. Animal lovers can now rejoice since Sophie, the dog who suffered the cruelty, is recovering well at the Inland Valley Humane Society.

    Still keeping her head up high and constantly wagging her tail, veterinarians taking care of the pup say she is responding and eating well.

    "Her wounds are actually not too bad," Brooke West, a veterinarian, said. "Typically with burns, they’ll get worse before they get better but overall hers are staying about the same if not getting better in some areas."

    The dog, who suffered scarring and blisters, is said to be hesitant around men but is otherwise described as "happy."

    Two teenagers stepped in to save the pup when they heard her cries and allegedly saw 22-year-old Enping Qu use a tea kettle to pour the boiling water on her several times. They immediately called officials and recorded the ordeal.

    The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department arrested Qu, who is now facing felony charges of animal cruelty.

    Sophie will be staying at the Inland Valley Humane Society while authorities investigate Qu’s case.

