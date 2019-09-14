A Maltese dog survived after being set on fire and was found wandering the streets of North Hollywood. Gordon Tokumatsu reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Published Friday, Sept. 13, 2019)

Candy the Maltese was pretty quiet at the Little Angels Project. But no one could blame her after what she had been through.

The dog was found wandering the streets of North Hollywood Wednesday. Someone had poured a flammable chemical on her then set her on fire.

Darlene Geekie, a registered veterinary technician who runs the Little Angels Project, said Candy had been on the streets for at least a week before someone turned her in.

“We had to remove a majority of the skin that was stuck to her - that was burned to her and that's very painful,” Geekie said.

Geekie said Candy would have died if she hadn't been found. She said, despite Candy’s injuries, the dog is very "sweet and loves to snuggle."

The shelter is working with animal control investigators to find out who injured Candy.

The shelter is non-profit and is seeking donations to help fund Candy’s recovery. If no certified owner comes forward, Candy may be eligible for adoption in two months.

The doctors and technicians at the shelter said Candy's prognosis is good, but she has a long way to go.

“Being burned is really painful, and it's a long recovery and it's tough. But we're here to give her lots of love during the process,” Geekie said.