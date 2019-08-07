Doggie Paradise at the Queen Mary

Woofers'll have their day in the Long Beach sunshine on Sept. 14, with a host of wag-worthy events in tow.

Peruse any wall of historic photographs, the kind of snapshots that celebrate ocean travel around the middle of the 20th century, and you're bound to see stylishly attired travelers holding a host of hounds, from Corgis to Pugs to Yorkies.

For, back in the day, it was not uncommon for those crossing the Atlantic to make the trip with their favorite tail-wagger at their side.

Nowadays, of course, it is rather rarer to find a Fido that's been on a boat, but celebrating boat life, and our best buddies, is still possible.

Look to the Queen Mary, which will hold its first-ever Doggie Paradise day on Saturday, Sept. 14.

True, the party will be next to the historic ocean-liner, and not on the ship itself, but consider how glorious a backdrop that is, should you want to snap a few shots of your furry one with the ship's famous funnels in the background.

"Dogs can dive into doggie splash pools, make souvenirs for their owners at our arts and crafts stations, roll around in a ball pit, or get pampered with a freshly washed coat and manicured nails at the on-site mobile grooming stations," are just a few of the canine-cool activities.

Make time to take a seat for a helpful workshop in the Bark-eology Tent or catch some pup-worthy entertainment presentations at the Pawfect Performance Stage.

As for the 'grammable goings-on? Oh yes, there shall be an over-sized fire hydrant, as well as an area described as "Dog Toy Heaven."

And the Cutest Dog Contest will be an adorable way for you to front-and-center your honey pie.

Admission is twenty five bucks, and that's for "one human and one dog." Ready to sniff all over the details for this Long Beach barker meet-up, one with some queenly canine vibes?

Woof on over here, at the Queen Mary's HQ, for all of your Fido fest needs.

