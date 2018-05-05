Dogs Attack Infant, Baby in Critical Condition - NBC Southern California
Dogs Attack Infant, Baby in Critical Condition

An infant was transported in critical condition per LAPD captain Lillian L. Carranza

By Joe Studly and Shahan Ahmed

Published 2 hours ago

    NBCLA

    An infant was attacked by dogs on the 14400 block of Benefit Street in Sherman Oaks and transported to the hospital in critical condition per LAPD Captain Lillian L. Carranza.

    Van Nuys LAPD confirmed that they had responded to a child abuse call on the 14400 block of Benefit Street but did not immediately offer additional details.

    Three dogs were in the home at the time of the attack, and police were unsure which animal mauled the infant, so all three were taken into custody by animal control officers, per City News Service.

    The infant was three months old.

