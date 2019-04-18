Father Arrested After Officers Stop Him From Assaulting Baby, LAPD Says

A toddler boy who was taken into the bathroom by his father and assaulted following a domestic dispute was saved by police who intervened, the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday.

Police were called to the 800 block of S. Hill Street for a domestic incident.

When police arrived just after midnight, they said they discovered the father in the bathroom assaulting the child younger than one year old.

Officers said they saved the child's life, and he was taken to the hospital. He was in critical condition Thursday.

Another person, 25 years old, was taken to the hospital by paramedics.

Detectives from the abused child unit took over the case.

