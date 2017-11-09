 Dominique Ansel Bakery: Cronuts Are Here - NBC Southern California
By Alysia Gray Painter

39 minutes ago

Knowing that a few thousand miles stood between you and a Cronut? It was a feeling many sweet-craving Angelenos had to deal with over the last couple of years, as reports of the talked-about New York City treat made their way west. Chef Dominique Ansel was the visionary behind the delectable croissant-doughnut match-up, a creation that made waves on the international pastry scene. Now he's bringing a new vision to a restaurant located at The Grove.

That's right, Southern Californians: As of Friday, Nov. 10, Cronuts may be found upon our fair shore, as well as a host of swanky sweets that are both whimsical and flavorful. Ready for the Cookie Shot, Frozen S'mores, and more, more, more?

