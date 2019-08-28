Donate Your Locks at Spa Pechanga's Hairathon

Give at least eight inches of hair to Hair We Share, which provides "wigs for those with cancer and other medical loss conditions." The big donation day is Oct. 24, but the spa's Mane Campaign is happening throughout October.

Thursday, Oct. 24 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Donors may receive a free haircut at the spa at any point during October

So your locks are on the long side?

As in, the especially lengthy and past-your-shoulders side?

Impressive. You've committed to caring for your head-topping thatch, and helping your hair grow well, and you've likely received a compliment or two about the waves or braids nesting upon your noggin.

There are more compliments to come, though, of the most important variety, should you jump into what's happening at Spa Pechanga on Oct. 24.

How so? The Temecula-based spot'll be holding its first-ever Hairathon in support breast cancer patients.

The kind-spirited event is a way to collect tresses for Hair We Share, an organization that "... creates wigs for those with cancer and other medical loss conditions, then distributes them free of charge to eligible patients."

Anyone with eight inches of hair to donate, or even more, is invited to stop by for a free haircut on the 24th.

Oh yes, and styling, too, before you depart. Nice.

Also nice? This is happening out on the Pechanga Event Lawn, which may make this the first haircut you've ever experienced while sitting in the sunshine.

And while this is the spa's inaugural Hairathon, it is the seventh annual go-around for Pechanga's Mane Campaign, which will be happening throughout October.

Which means that if you can't make it on the 24th, you can still stop in at the spa from Mondays through Thursdays throughout October for that free haircut (just make sure you have those eight inches-plus to give, and do make an appointment first).

Something truly astounding? Over 224 of hair was gathered during the campaign in 2018, which the spa proudly trumpets is "ten times taller than a giraffe!"

Eager to help push that number further in 2019? Maybe to 11 or 12 giraffes, even?

Add your own locks to this lovely give-back to-do, one that not only nets you a gratis cut but helps a great organization, too, and the great people that organization in turn helps.

