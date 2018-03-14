You don’t have to be a mathematician to enjoy the discounts that National Pi Day brings.

March 14 appropriately marks the celebration of 3.14, the representation of the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Restaurants are observing the national holiday with promotions that will allow you to enjoy pi and a delicious treat of the same name.

It’s as easy as pie to redeem such discounts. Be sure to check if your local pizza joint and bakery is participating before you visit these restaurants:

Blaze Pizza

Enjoy a 10-inch pizza you can customize yourself for just $3.14. This item is not available for online orders.

Cici’s Pizza

Make it a date! Pay for one regular price buffet and get your date’s second buffet for $3.14.

Pieology

Claim an 11-inch pizza for $3.14 when you sign up to their newsletter, Pie Life.

Domino's

Grab yourself a pizza at menu price and get a second one of equal or lesser value free through March 18.

Boston Market

If you’re looking for a different kind of pie, perhaps a chicken pot pie would suffice. Use a printable coupon from Boston Market for a ‘buy one pot pie and a drink, get on pot pie free’ deal after you subscribe to their email.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

Dine in and get a mini one-topping pizza for $3.14.

The Pie Hole

This Los Angeles-based chain is offering a slice of its Tenzo Matcha Green Tea Pie and matcha lattes for $3.14. If you consider your food photographs among the best on social media, post your photos of your Pie Hole slices on Instagram for your chance to win a $31.40 gift card.

Whole Foods

Satisfy your sweet tooth at Whole Foods and enjoy $3.14 off any large bakery pies.

Marie Callender’s

If you don’t want an entire pie, opt for a slice instead. Dine in and purchase a full-price adult entrée and receive a free slice of pie! Don’t forget to take your printable coupon.

Coco’s Bakery Restaurant

The restaurant posted a coupon on their Facebook page that advertises a free slice of pie for just $3.14.