The infamous wonky and weird Doo Dah Parade known for "irreverent frolicking" celebrated its 40th year on Sunday.

The Pasadena-based parade stretched along Colorado Boulevard between Altadena Drive and Sierra Madre Boulevard.

People of all ages frolicked together in costumes, bright colors and all things odd in the spirit of really no reason at all.

The event was free to see and $10 to join.