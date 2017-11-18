A Downey home was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, leaving two people in critical condition. Downey fire investigators are still trying to figure out the fire's cause.

Paramedics rescued a 93-year-old man and his 63-year-old daughter from the burning home. Both have been transferred to a local hospital and currently remain in critical condition.

The victim's son, Gary Thomasian, says his dad and younger sister both inhaled a dangerous amount of smoke. His father was found by the front door and his sister was asleep in her bedroom when they were discovered.

Thomasian says the damage would be even worse if neighbors hadn't stepped in to take down the raging flames.

"It was like a ball of fire," said Jose Puentes, a neighbor who stepped in to help. "I ran in here, grabbed a hose and started spraying the side of the wall as much as I could. A couple other guys came over too. It looked like there was no way you could stop it from burning down, it was that bad."

It took Downey firefighters nearly two hours to put out the blaze. Fire investigators believe the fire may have started in the garage and spread into the attic. Thomasian is thankful the neighbors were looking out for his family.

"There are good people here," Thomasian said. "It's a tragic situation."