Downey Residents Annoyed After Neighbor Builds Wall Blocking Sidewalk - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Downey Residents Annoyed After Neighbor Builds Wall Blocking Sidewalk

By Katherine Picazo

Published at 3:18 AM PST on Feb 8, 2018 | Updated 5 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Wall Construction in Downey Neighborhood Causes Controversy

    A Downey resident caused controversy when he built a wall that blocks access to a main road. Gene Kang reports for Today in LA on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (Published 6 hours ago)

    Downey residents are peeved and concerned after a neighbor built a wall on a sidewalk that now blocks a walkway that leads to shops and bus stops.

    The 7-foot wall is in the 11600 block of Mitla Avenue. The neighbor who constructed the wall said the sidewalk was private property and they could do as they pleased.

    Despite complaints of the blockage, some neighbors have expressed delight about its construction as they feel it makes it difficult for transients, criminals and drug users to enter the neighborhood easily.

    Residents have reached out to Downey officials but said they have yet to hear a response.

    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 1-16-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News
    KNBC-TV

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices