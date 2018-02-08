A Downey resident caused controversy when he built a wall that blocks access to a main road. Gene Kang reports for Today in LA on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (Published 6 hours ago)

Downey residents are peeved and concerned after a neighbor built a wall on a sidewalk that now blocks a walkway that leads to shops and bus stops.

The 7-foot wall is in the 11600 block of Mitla Avenue. The neighbor who constructed the wall said the sidewalk was private property and they could do as they pleased.

Despite complaints of the blockage, some neighbors have expressed delight about its construction as they feel it makes it difficult for transients, criminals and drug users to enter the neighborhood easily.

Residents have reached out to Downey officials but said they have yet to hear a response.