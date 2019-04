A man was shot and killed early Monday April 22, 2019 in downtown Los Angeles.

No arrests were reported in the shooting, reporting at about 2 a.m. near Sixth and Los Angeles streets.

The victim, identified only as a man in his 30s, died at a hospital.

Witnesses saw a man running away from the area after the shooting, but a detail description of the attacker was not immediately available.